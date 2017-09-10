News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Base-Running
Poor base running can cost your team the game when it counts the most. When your team is struggling to score and get hits, a stolen base is an easy way to boost team morale and give them the encouragement they need. Knowing your importance on the bases will determine each inning and score of the game. To give coaches the edge they nee to win, the 2018 clinic will feature Kevin McMullan "Base-running:
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
