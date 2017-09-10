Kretzer Piano Music Fndn to Present Roberta Rust & Her Piano Protégés, Sept 19 at CityPlace

Roberta Rust & Her Piano Protégés

-- Roberta Rust & Her Piano ProtégésFrom Lynn University's Conservatory of MusicAt the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, September 19, at 7 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – September 6, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return on Tuesday, September 19, with Roberta Rust & Her Piano Protégés from Lynn University's Conservatory of Music. The concert will be held at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.Roberta Rust, Professor-Piano at Lynn University's Conservatory of Music, has performed to critical acclaim around the globe in such venues as Carnegie Hall, Washington's Corcoran Gallery, Sala Ceciia Meireles in Rio de Janeiro, and KNUA Hall in Seoul. Her talented young protégés are Suhao Bai, Chace Israel, Sergei Skobin and XiaoXiao Wang.Tickets to attend this wcj MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert are $10 for Adults and $5 for Students, and are available by calling CTS Tickets at 866-449-2489. Profit from this concert will enable the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation (KPMF) to expand its music education programs for children in need.About the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation:KPMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We believe that music enriches lives," says founder Kathi Kretzer. "Together, we can provide music education to underprivileged children and performance opportunities for music students."In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating more than 30 pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KPMF's popular programs include:+ Keyboards for Kids: Group piano lessons for 100+ inner-city school children at the Center for Creative Education in Pleasant City.+ Kretzer Kids: More than 30 gifted young people who perform over 50 concerts every year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and children's hospitals.+ Music for the Mind: Concert series at CityPlace held the third Tuesday of every month for the past 15 years. These concerts have featured more than 11,325 young musicians and raised over $640,000 for music in our schools and community.+ Keys to the Cities: The headline-grabbing campaign that placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach for public enjoyment. The pianos were later donated to local children's charities.For more information about KPMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.Available for Interview:Kathi KretzerKretzer Piano561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com