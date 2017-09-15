Space Rockers Revolushn To Play Intimate Show At Legenday Club AMPLYFi November 16th, 2017

Psych/Space Rockers Revolushn will be playing an intimate show at Legenday Club AMPLYFi November 16th, 2017. Located in Hollywood, California, show starts at 8 P.M.

Indie Psych/Space Rockers Revolushn have just released their sophomore album FURTHER to critical acclaim. In support of the new release, Revolushn is performing at AMPLYFi on November 16th, 2017.AMPLYFi, right next door to Paramount Studios on Melrose Ave. in the heart of Hollywood, is the best-kept-secret for live music. One of the few no-alcohol, All Ages music venues in L.A., AMPLYFi has often been compared to the legendary 60's club "The Cavern" where the Beatles started because of its cool underground vibe: small (80 capacity), hard to find (no sign, no address, the front door is literally in a back alley), great atmosphere, and is owned by a 24-yr-old female singer/musician Kota Wade, who was on Team Gwen Stefani on NBC's The Voice Season 9. Kota also made the cover and feature story of LA Weekly's 2012 "Best of LA: People" annual issue.Revolushn began as a studio band that played songs written by NO (guitar) and DEKAY (drums). Several personnel iterations and dozens of shows later the band got serious and began the writing/recording process for the next album. From that point it took one year to get to the release the second Revolushn album called FURTHER.The release date of September of 2016 was postponed because NO and DEKAY just weren't feeling it. So they kept a couple of the songs and started writing again.During this period NO met GUINIVERE Q (bass/Vocals)and YOUNG SUN (guitar/vocals)on the open mike scene in San Francisco. They hit it off quickly and both agreed to join forces with NO and DEKAY and SCHUBERT OLA (keyboards/vocals)who had worked with Revolushn since 2016.The last song to be added to FURTHER was \ written in Thailand in January of 2017. Then came the final tracking that included the vocals. NO calls this part the process the pure torture period. "I had to come up with melodies, tone and feel for 9 songs all at once because I put all of that stuff off till the last minute. It took dozens of bottles of wine to get there. And when that part finally came, I had to go in and sing it all over sober. The songs had great feel and melodies but sounded like a drunken sailor was the lead singer" says NO. The results are impressive. The nine songs on FURTHER have a cohesion that lasts from the opening bars of Further to the closing stanza of all is as it should be. Young Sun and NO form a wall of guitars that says this is much more than rock. GUINIVERE Q plays lyrical bass while still holding down the fort using the big guns of DEKAY. DEKAY drums shine on this collection. The rhythms and sound go from John Bonham big to intricate patterns (DEKAY played the break in Dog Gets High with his hands) that never lose the beat.Like wcj The Freshman, this album is produced by Aaron Connor (Bone Thugs and Harmony, Brenda Carlyle, Ed Sheeren) and recorded at Cypher Sound Studio in Kansas City."We met with Aaron during the Grammys. We played him some stuff that we liked. He listened and then much to our surprise pulled out his favorites list and it had lots of stuff we loved", said DEKAY.The songs on FURTHER range from heavy guitar/drums based psych rock to the beautiful waltz tempo of You will Go. This band has a range that in lesser hands would usually get lost in. But Revolushn's FURTHER sounds like one band playing at one show and crushing it. The live feel of the album is refreshing and intimate at the same time. Connor production somehow found the balance between a chaotic and precision. At times the songs are jarring and the lyrics make you want to look away at the same time they draw you in.This latest work from Revolushn is compelling and worth listening to. Several times.Check out the video for DOG GETS HIGH by Revolushn here:Download FURTHER by REVOLUSHN on iTunes in America here:Follow REVOLUSHN on Twitter @RevolushnBandThe official website for REVOLUSHN may be found at www.Revolushn.comFor interviews or more information contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.comAMPLYFi is located IN THE ALLEY behind Astroburger. We are behind 5617 1/2 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90038. We are between Gower and El Centro.