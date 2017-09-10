Nature's Answer Foundation Road2Wellness Tour in Partnership with the American Cancer Society

Date: Monday, September 18, 2017 Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location: Nature's Answer, 85 Commerce Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

--Join us for a fun-filled event of excitement on Monday, September 18, as we prepare to ride across America for Breast Cancer Awareness on October 1-15, 2017. The kickoff event is open to the public and all media in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.We will kick off the Road2Wellness Tour with a "blessing of the bikes" on Monday, September 18, at the headquarters of Nature's Answer, one of America's largest family owned dietary supplements and health products companies, based in Hauppage, NY. As we prepare to ship our motorcycles West for the start of the Tour, we'll be joined by the American Cancer Society and our team of tour riders, led by Nature's Answer CEO Frank D'Amelio, Jr.Also joining us will be special guests and the employees of Nature's Answer & Bio-Botanica, Inc., along with their family and friends. We will be honoring and inviting breast cancer survivors and their families to raise the awareness of and support for breast cancer research.Special guests at the kickoff event include Vincent F. DeMarco, Sheriff of Suffolk County, NY; New York Assemblyman Andrew P. Raia - a leading proponent of breast cancer screening; Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive; and Anthony Manetta, former CEO and executive director of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency and candidate for city council of the Town of Babylon, NY. Additionally, Diane Fagiola, Director of Philanthropy, and Research Scientist Camila dos Santos will attend from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory - one of the world's preeminent institutes specializing in cancer, molecular biology and genetics research - and an organization supported by Nature's Answer Foundation.We will have a red carpet wcj (pink for breast cancer) to acknowledge the contributing sponsors and survivors, plus, we'll be giving away FREE Breast Cancer Prevention T-shirts, and providing food, fun and excitement for all.For more information and a complete schedule of the Road2Wellness Tour, please visit our website at www.road2wellnesstour.com.The Road2Wellness Tour also will feature extensive social media using #road2wellnesstour, including frequent updates and live stream coverage on Facebook (Nature's Answer); Twitter (@natures_answer);and Instagram (naturesanswer and road2wellnesstour)