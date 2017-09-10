Country(s)
Industry News
Dale Sorensen Real Estate Selected for Top London Real Estate Event
Dale Sorensen Real Estate has been chosen to show many of their luxury properties at the prestigious Olympia real estate event in London.
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- On 27th and 28th of October many of London's wealthiest people will be making their way to prestigious Olympia to preview a selection of the most desirable homes from around the world.
It is in this rariﬁed environment that leading Indian River & Brevard County broker Dale Sorensen Real Estate has been selected to showcase many of their most luxurious homes. They will be joined by leading real estate experts who will be running helpful interactive workshops and seminars over the course of this important two-day event.
This invitation-only private view celebrates luxury homes and offers guests a unique opportunity to see and buy some of the world's most exclusive properties.
Dale Sorensen, Jr., Managing Partner at Dale Sorensen Real Estate,explains, "Since1886OlympiahasbeenLondon's favorite exhibition venue. This year it hosts the perfect opportunity for international buyers to discover some of the world's most exclusive properties. Luxury real estate buyers will be able to network with the cream of international brokers and agents".
"I believe that it is our ability to expose our clients' homes to these premium international buyers that sets us apart from other brokers. We see it as essential that we are able to exhibit some of our most stunning homes at this important event. It is because London is so international and has such strong inﬂuence into Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and Russia that the Olympia event has an inﬂuence far beyond London and the rest of the UK."
Dale Sorensen Real Estate is anxious to hear from sellers who would like to discuss how their own homes could be showcased at Olympia this October. Sorensen, Jr.added, "This means there will be a lot of wealth in a small place and it allows us to speak to the type of buyers who are by nature often difﬁcult to reach. We're excited to introduce our serious sellers to some of the world's most serious buyers in a relaxed atmosphere where they have the time wcj and the inclination to talk."
For more information, contact Dale Sorensen Real Estate at 772.231.4712. Visit them at online at www.sorensenrealestate.com.
The Dale Sorensen Real Estate family owned and family run business was founded in 1978. Now with six offices and over 200 agents and brokers, the company has experienced consistent growth in both sales and number of agents. For more information regarding Dale Sorensen Real Estate, please visit the Indian River County offices, located on the barrier island at 5065 North A1A and at 3206 Cardinal Drive; and in historic downtown Vero Beach at 1961 14th Avenue; or call 772.231.4712. In Brevard County, visit the offices located at 436 5th Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903 or call 321.723.9990, or at 7730 North Wickham Boulevard, Suite #105, Melbourne, FL, phone 321.473.6001 and in Historic Cocoa Village at #4 Harrison Street, Cocoa, FL. For the latest Real Estate trends and news feel free to visit DSRE online at www.sorensenrealestate.com.
Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc., established in 1978, is dedicated to providing the highest quality of real estate services to both buyers and sellers. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in the markets they serve, the award winning, family owned and managed company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and the Board of Regents, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty. Through the use of their global network, innovative marketing strategies, social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc. provides tailored marketing exposure for their client's properties. Dale Sorensen Real Estate with six locations in Florida, reported sales totaling more than $640 million in 2016. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at www.SorensenRealEstate.com.
Media Contact
Dale Sorensen, Jr.
772-231-0234
***@sorensenrealestate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse