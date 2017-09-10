Euskaltel's Idoia Uriarte Describes New Opportunities for Network Operators in Spain as Demand for Hybrid Over-the-Top Services Grows The number of Euskaltel customers using new – next generation –TV functions is eight times bigger than two years ago. And the number of hours spent watching TV with these new functionalities has multiplied by 20. Idoia Uriarte - Euskaltel AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- – IBC 2017 – In Spain, an increasingly demanding, tech-savvy market cannot seem to get enough of new and innovative content services that crosses traditional and over-the-top (OTT) offerings. The Euskaltel Group is responding to this demand with advanced pay-to-view television and a hybrid approach to delivering OTT services, says Idoia Uriarte, Euskaltel's Director of Television Operations in a podcast interview for journalists.



"The Spanish television market has become really very exciting in the last few years," Uriarte says. "Telecom operators throughout Spain, including Euskaltel, are offering various entertainment packages, and this is increasing the pay-to-view TV penetration. There are also a number of new OTT agents, and they are increasing their penetration. It's a good moment for television in Spain."



Euskaltel is a leading telecommunications provider in Northern Spain that serves over 800,000 residential customers and companies. In addition to the services it offers via a large fiber optic network, the company delivers 4G mobile services for a subscriber base that is rapidly growing across all categories.



"To give you an idea of our growth, the number of Euskaltel customers using new – next generation –TV functions is eight times bigger than two years wcj ago. And the number of hours spent watching TV with these new functionalities has multiplied by 20," says Uriarte. "So, everything about our TV service is rapidly growing. That means offering the right features and the right content is really a must for us."



Euskaltel is focusing on delivering hybrid solutions to its subscribers so it can offer customers a mix of global and local TV content, as well as access to new apps and content through a variety of non-traditional media consumption devices -- like PCs, tablets, and smart phones. In addition, Uriarte explains, a new ecosystem is emerging to create innovative services for TVs so that Euskaltel can offer customers new ways to engage with traditional media consumption devices.



Partnerships with technology companies like Technicolor are critical for Euskaltel, according to Uriarte, who says Technicolor is implementing technology that will not only help the network operator deliver faster broadband and wireless speeds, but also future-proof customer premises equipment (CPE) to deliver the next-generation technologies – including virtual- and augmented-reality- based services – that are still in development.



"Ultimately, I think both operators and technology companies still have a lot of work to do in order to advance this new media revolution, which has been underway now for several years," she says. "But the market is developing, a lot is happening, and we are living in exciting times."



