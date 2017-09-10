POWER UP™ Offers Hurricane Relief to Florida Residents Facing Power Outages

Premium charging technology company sends four portable, mobile charging tables to Irma-affected communities to help connect moments that matter

-- POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company), the industry's premium charging technology company, has partnered with WPTV (http://www.wptv.com/)and WFTS (http://www.abcactionnews.com/)to bring emergency mobile charging stations to Floridians without power in the Tampa and West Palm Beach areas after Hurricane Irma. The company worked with Polaris Worldwide to transport four charging tables from Baltimore to the television stations in Florida in less than 24 hours prior to the devastating storm.Each charging table, equipped with a portable power bank, can power up to 18 phones, tablets, laptops or other devices on a single charge for 10-12 hours. With three standard electric outlets, six USB ports and nine charging cables, the table has multiple ways to help those in need connect with those who matter most.Ryan Doak, co-founder, POWER UP, said, "It is certainly an uneasy feeling when a natural disaster strikes. Fortunately, POWER UP has the technology in place to help connect moments that matter for those who are greatly affected. We appreciate WPTV and WFTS for reaching out to us about this partnership and extremely grateful for Polaris Worldwide for making this happen."POWER UP's technology was first used for disaster relief when Houston, Texas flooded in 2015. The charging technology company is also in the process of building a fleet of solar-powered charging trailers with 150 charging ports to be used as a relief effort in the event of natural disasters. To wcj learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit: www.powerupconnect.com.POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at www.powerupconnect.com.