News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chris Morrissey of Proforma Big Dog Branding Donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
Local Company partners with Serve 6.8 to deliver donations to Houston
Several months ago, Proforma Big Dog Branding, as a promotional products distributor, ordered custom branded water bottles to help raise money for a veteran charity event that had eventually fallen through, leaving Morrissey with thousands of water bottles in his garage.
"My wife and I had been looking for the right opportunity to get rid of the water," said Morrissey. "When we realize the devastation Hurricane Harvey was leaving in its path, we knew this was the right cause and we wanted to help."
Morrissey partnered with Serve 6.8 to deliver the water, along with thousands of other donated items, to the affected areas. However, by the time the water was transported to Serve 6.8's headquarters, the company had run out of trucks to deliver the donated items to where they are needed most.
"Right now all of Serve 6.8's trucks are in Houston delivering items and aiding in the relief efforts. Without a means of transportation, we are unable to take the palettes of donated items we have here in Fort Collins to the affected areas," said Morrissey.
If you or someone you know has a truck that can be used to load pallets of water, clothing, diapers and other life-saving resources, please visit www.Serve68.org to learn wcj how you can help.
Morrissey is a third generation owner of his 62 year old family business. The company originated in Hastings, NE but relocated to Fort Collins in 1994 with his father, Walt Morrissey. Proforma Big Dog Branding is an award winning visual communications company, specializing in branding, print, apparel, promotional products and digital media, serving B2B clients both large and small. For more information on Proforma Big Dog Branding, please visit www.BigDogBranding.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Centers located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse