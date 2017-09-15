Technicolor Survey: Offense – Not Defense – Drives Network Service Providers Around Globe to Make Aggressive Investments OTT in 2017 and Beyond Survey reveals an industry that has moved past the assessment phase of OTT's operational viability. Operators around the world are moving forward with active plans to deploy new streaming services over the next months and years in order to retain existing customers while generating new streams of revenue. Technicolor OTT Survey AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- -- IBC 2017 -- Over the past two years, the incumbent network service provider (NSP) community has looked with trepidation at the over-the-top (OTT) consumption trend– which includes uptake of streaming video services, such as those offered by Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The industry has wrestled with concerns about how this rapidly growing delivery channel is affecting their business, as a new generation of consumers move away from traditional video services.



However, after a significant amount of internal debate across organizations, 2017 has seen the industry as a whole – including telco, cable and satellite operators in every region of the world – make the decision to make aggressive investments in this space.



This is the conclusion of a study based on a survey of 111 Technicolor Connected Home Division NSP customers conducted in July of 2017.



The results of the survey reveal an industry that has moved past the assessment phase of OTT's operational viability. Operators around the world are moving forward with active plans to deploy new streaming services over the next months and years in order to retain existing customers while generating new streams of revenue.



There is an overwhelming consensus among Technicolor's NSP community that OTT represents a strategic imperative that requires senior executive attention. As a result:



• 96% of respondents agree that OTT is of strategic importance to their organizations;



• 95% of respondents agree that OTT provides an opportunity to retain existing subscribers; and



• 94% of respondents agree that OTT offers an opportunity to generate new revenue streams.



The Technicolor Take



2017 clearly represents an important inflection point for the global NSP community, as the debate about for how to respond to OTT wcj phenomenon transitions into action. New technologies, new relationships and new business models are in the process of being forged. Over the next 12 to 18 months, the market will begin to see how the different types of investments in OTT assessment, planning, implementation and deployment are paying off.



Technicolor has a unique perspective on this transition. While the company is playing a leadership role in developing OTT customer premises equipment (CPE) for NSPs that are already making major investments in this new arena, Technicolor is also working across the content creation community to provide a wide array of production services that are tailored to this new and exciting medium.



