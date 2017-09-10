 
News By Tag
* tennis Edmonton flowers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Bloomex Sponsors Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Canada versus India

Bloomex Canada announces its official sponsorship for the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group Play-off tie of Canada versus India in Edmonton, with the provision of florals throughout the event.
 
 
50_blooms_600x700
50_blooms_600x700
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
tennis Edmonton flowers

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Sponsorships

EDMONTON, Alberta - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloomex is proud to be an official sponsor of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-off tie between Canada and India, being held at Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton from September 15-17, 2017.

Canada faced Great Britain in this year's Davis Cup World Group first round, which took place this past February in Ottawa. India has enjoyed two wins in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I this year to date, and is hoping to advance to the elite World Group with a win over Canada.

As part of the sponsorship, Bloomex will be providing all florals for team locker rooms, the President's Box and courtside area, the VIP Lounge, the Official Dinner and the Official Draw as the events wcj take place throughout the week.

"Bloomex is delighted to sponsor a second Canadian Davis Cup tie," says Mark Camphaug, Marketing Director at Bloomex. "Canada is proud to have some of the strongest tennis players in the world. We look forward to welcoming India and to some exciting matches in Edmonton."

Davis Cup is making its return to Edmonton for the first time in over 21 years to see Canada and India compete in a must-win showdown for a spot in the elite World Group for 2018. This match marks the first time these two teams have met in Davis Cup history.

Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.

The Davis Cup by BNP Paribas began in 1900 and is now the largest annual international sport competition in the world, with 134 nations participating in 2017. Only 16 nations qualify for the World Group each year, and thus the right to compete for the Davis Cup title.

Visit https://bloomex.ca/ to learn more about Bloomex.

Media Contact
Heather Ireland
613-228-2727
***@bloomex.ca
End
Source:Bloomex Canada
Email:***@bloomex.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bloomex PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share