News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bloomex Sponsors Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Canada versus India
Bloomex Canada announces its official sponsorship for the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group Play-off tie of Canada versus India in Edmonton, with the provision of florals throughout the event.
Canada faced Great Britain in this year's Davis Cup World Group first round, which took place this past February in Ottawa. India has enjoyed two wins in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I this year to date, and is hoping to advance to the elite World Group with a win over Canada.
As part of the sponsorship, Bloomex will be providing all florals for team locker rooms, the President's Box and courtside area, the VIP Lounge, the Official Dinner and the Official Draw as the events wcj take place throughout the week.
"Bloomex is delighted to sponsor a second Canadian Davis Cup tie," says Mark Camphaug, Marketing Director at Bloomex. "Canada is proud to have some of the strongest tennis players in the world. We look forward to welcoming India and to some exciting matches in Edmonton."
Davis Cup is making its return to Edmonton for the first time in over 21 years to see Canada and India compete in a must-win showdown for a spot in the elite World Group for 2018. This match marks the first time these two teams have met in Davis Cup history.
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.
The Davis Cup by BNP Paribas began in 1900 and is now the largest annual international sport competition in the world, with 134 nations participating in 2017. Only 16 nations qualify for the World Group each year, and thus the right to compete for the Davis Cup title.
Visit https://bloomex.ca/
Media Contact
Heather Ireland
613-228-2727
***@bloomex.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse