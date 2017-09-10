 
News By Tag
* Irma
* Harvey
* Hurricane Relief
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110


Help for Hurricane Harvey & Irma Victims From Canadian Relocation Specialists of Edmonton

The worst of the weather may be over but the impact is just starting to be felt by the victims of the most powerful hurricanes to touch down in the USA. CRS is allowing people to download the E-Book, "Fire, Floods & Other Disaster Guidebook" for free
 
 
Get the Fire, Flood & Disaster Guidebook for Free
Get the Fire, Flood & Disaster Guidebook for Free
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Irma
Harvey
Hurricane Relief

Industry:
Home

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

MIAMI - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After the waters start to clear from the homes of those impacted by the hurricanes, there are many dangers to those returning home or to their businesses. These can include exposed asbestos, sewage back up, mold and mildew among many other risks to health and safety.

From airborne bacteria gathering on your toothbrushes, to dampness causing food to unknowingly carry potential illnesses, water being trapped between walls and ceilings that can cause electrical fires when the power is restored and much more which can cause risks to people anxiously returning to their property need to be considered.

Canadian Relocation Specialists has extensive experience in post disaster recovery on behalf of clients throughout Western Canada. In some cases, the residents or business owners are not allowed for safety reasons to enter damaged property. Canadian Relocation Specialists and Kary Movers Ltd are often called in to help recover and remove belongings on behalf of these individuals.

The manager of these two companies wanted to ensure the safety of their employees and others dealing with such situations. As such, they came together and developed a guidebook to help people working on behalf of wcj victims and insurance companies through to residents of properties and business owners. This book has been available for several years through Amazon and other online book retailers in addition has been made available in E-Book format for free to those impacted by wildfires, floods, hurricanes, house fires and other disasters around the world.

The guidebook can not only help after a disaster, it can also help you before a disaster happens so you are better able to handle such an impact on your personal and business life. This simple guide can help you protect assets, property, reduce stress on your family and employees, reduce time spent away from your home or business, reduce damages and mitigate the amount of repairs required. This can also help both you and your insurance company to save money and time.

The E-Book can be downloaded for absolutely free. No personal information and no email needs to be shared and you can share it with anyone you wish to share it with. This free e-book can help you and your family stay safe. To download the book go to, http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com

Contact
Disaster Response Team
7804542414
info@canadianrelocationspecialists.com
End
Source:Canadian Relocation Specialsts
Email:***@canadianrelocationspecialists.com Email Verified
Tags:Irma, Harvey, Hurricane Relief
Industry:Home
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kary Movers Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share