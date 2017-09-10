News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Help for Hurricane Harvey & Irma Victims From Canadian Relocation Specialists of Edmonton
The worst of the weather may be over but the impact is just starting to be felt by the victims of the most powerful hurricanes to touch down in the USA. CRS is allowing people to download the E-Book, "Fire, Floods & Other Disaster Guidebook" for free
From airborne bacteria gathering on your toothbrushes, to dampness causing food to unknowingly carry potential illnesses, water being trapped between walls and ceilings that can cause electrical fires when the power is restored and much more which can cause risks to people anxiously returning to their property need to be considered.
Canadian Relocation Specialists has extensive experience in post disaster recovery on behalf of clients throughout Western Canada. In some cases, the residents or business owners are not allowed for safety reasons to enter damaged property. Canadian Relocation Specialists and Kary Movers Ltd are often called in to help recover and remove belongings on behalf of these individuals.
The manager of these two companies wanted to ensure the safety of their employees and others dealing with such situations. As such, they came together and developed a guidebook to help people working on behalf of wcj victims and insurance companies through to residents of properties and business owners. This book has been available for several years through Amazon and other online book retailers in addition has been made available in E-Book format for free to those impacted by wildfires, floods, hurricanes, house fires and other disasters around the world.
The guidebook can not only help after a disaster, it can also help you before a disaster happens so you are better able to handle such an impact on your personal and business life. This simple guide can help you protect assets, property, reduce stress on your family and employees, reduce time spent away from your home or business, reduce damages and mitigate the amount of repairs required. This can also help both you and your insurance company to save money and time.
The E-Book can be downloaded for absolutely free. No personal information and no email needs to be shared and you can share it with anyone you wish to share it with. This free e-book can help you and your family stay safe. To download the book go to, http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com
Contact
Disaster Response Team
7804542414
info@canadianrelocationspecialists.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse