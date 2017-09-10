News By Tag
Series Of Awards Add Many Feathers To Patent Axis's Crown
Patent Axis is one of the most sought after patent service providers in Canada. The firm has been winning series of awards which bears testimony to its effective services.
The Patent Axis Inc. has a team of expert patent professionals for delivering distinguished and updated services to its esteemed clients. A long list of loyal clients is speaks for its consistency in offering successful services over the years. Besides the long list clientele, the quality of this firm's services has been acknowledged by numerous awards. Recently the firm has won awards in 2017 Law Awards in two categories – Best Patent Services & Full Service Patent Advisory Firm of the Year – Canada and also for Full Service Patent Advisory of the Year.
In the month of May, this year, Patent Axis Inc. has won award for 250 Leading Firms in the patent industry by ICM 250 Leading Firms 2017. The Inter-Continental Finance & Law Magazine 250 Leading Firms is a lists top 250 companies operating in Law, Finance and Private Equity sector across the world. This is a prestigious award, and being conferred one to this firm is testimony to its international popularity.
In April, 2017 the firm has won AI 2017 Intellectual Property Excellence Awards for being Best Patent Prosecution Service wcj – Canada. The Acquisition International (AI) is a prestigious magazine specializing in corporate finance.
Patent Axis Inc. won 2017 Global Awards for Best Patent Services Firm of the Year – Canada, in March 2017. The Global Awards seeks to recognize best entities in respective field of operations. This firm has proven itself as the well-deserving entity for the award with its dedicated services and long list of loyal clients. Besides these, the firm has won two more awards in March and February, this year and other awards in 2016.
Official Website: https://www.patentaxis.com/
