Now in the fast lane…East Coast Air-Cooled Porsche Celebration Has Engines Roaring on October 1st Max Hoffman tribute celebrates the Genesis of the German Sports car in America, presented by Driven To America EAST NORWICH, N.Y. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Excitement is building for the inaugural celebration of the air-cooled Porsche automobile, and tribute to the man responsible for importing performance European vehicles to the U.S.; Maximilian Edwin Hoffman. The venue kicks off at 8AM on Sunday, October 1st at the historic Max Hoffman Center Estate. This epic property has been chosen as the perfect location to celebrate this timeless automobile, and is located on Long Island's Gold Coast in Muttontown, New York. Over 200 air-cooled Porsches from around the country will be on display including the rare 1960s Porsche race car collection of Nurburgring Champion and Porsche Factory driver, Joe Buzzetta.



This first of its kind event on Long Island will bring together fellow air-cooled Porsche owners, racers, collectors, historians as well as die-hard fans for this historic outdoor event. "The air-cooled car culture is vibrant in this region, coupled with the car racing history of the Island, this is the perfect venue to spotlight the love affair America has with the Porsche," states David Jacobson, Founding Executive Director, Driven to America and owner of Collector Car Showcase.



In addition to the showcase and discussion of the vehicles, a Max Hoffman Showcase with photographs and a full-size screen print of the famous frank Lloyd Wright designed Park Ave Showroom will be on display and used for photo opportunities. The day's activities will also announce the launch of the 901-time piece by REC, a collection of exquisite wrist-watches made from salvaged Air-Cooled Porsche 911s. Entertainment will be provided by NYC's DJ Ness, picture booths with life-size Porsches, newly introduced DTA clothing, craft beer tastings by Oyster Bay Brewing Company, gourmet food selections including wood-oven artesian pizza from Red Tomato and more.



Air-cooled Porsche owners and collectors are invited to register to display their Porsches alongside other historic air-cooled models. There will be several lawn areas that will provide secure viewing by model type. The Great Lawn Display, and The Promenade wcj Display; two special showcase locations, set up for the day, on the grounds of the Hoffman Center. "The Hoffman Center, a lasting tribute to Max Hoffman is a 155-acre nature preserve with a "Gold Coast" era mansion surrounded by open meadows, grasslands, water features, a bird preserve with rare plantings. This spectacular locale will usher everyone back to a time to when engines roared on Long Island and major auto racing was born," continues Jacobson. The excitement begins at 8 AM with coffee and breakfast.



This one-day event captures the historic significance of the air-cooled Porsche and the Max Hoffman Center with special road and race cars on display, along with the people who drive and love them. Revisit racing history and witness the most important Marque in auto racing history. There will also be a special water-cooled Porsche parking location with a prepaid ticket.



For vehicle display, tickets and all other information, please visit: Layers of Love NY: Because Warmth Comes from the Heart, a not-for-profit organization benefiting children and families on Long Island with winter coats. The event is helping to draw attention to those in need on Long Island and to generate exposure for this charitable cause by asking attendees and exhibitors to donate a new or gently used coat on the day of the event. Drop off bins will be stationed at the entrance, other drop off locations and information is listed on the Layers of Love link:



Driven to America was founded in 2015 by David Jacobson, the owner and curator of Collector Car Showcase (CCS), a Porsche and petroliana museum/event center located in the historic village of Oyster Bay, New York. Driven to America events celebrate the life and legacy of Max Hoffman, and his incredible contribution in creating and importing some of the most important cars in our history. The organization's goal is to continue Hoffman's dream of keeping alive the legacy of the air-cooled Porsche for generations to learn about and enjoy.



