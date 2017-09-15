 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Life & Pursuits launches India's first certified organic baby care products

 
 
Listed Under

NOIDA, India - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Life & Pursuits', a beauty and health products firm based in India, has launched its range of toxin-free organic baby care products in India. This is the first ever range of certified organic baby care products in India. Among the growing concern of cancer-inducing effects of popular baby products, the company has developed its 100% safe Ayurveda products certified by the United States and European regulators USDA and NATRUE respectively. These certifications are the most stringent organic standards globally.

The introductory products in baby care range include massage oil, body wash and lotion, diaper rash cream and cold balm. The brand has also launched organic hair and skin care products forwomen.

All ingredients in these products are sourced carefully from certified and organic compliant suppliers, which ensures a 100% toxin-free product for the young ones.

The founder of the company, Mr. Mudit Consul, a Harvard alumnus, shared his vision about giving an alternative to mothers who currently have to use products falsely claiming to be organic or natural. He said at the launch, "In the developed world, a product can be sold as organic only when it is certified by the authorized certification bodies. Unfortunately, in India companies market their conventional products as organic because of weak legal and regulatory system. We're happy that now consumers will have the option of getting genuine and certified organic products"

Explaining about the brand and products, Mr. Consul added, "Life & Pursuits is a social mission for us. We live in a world where irresponsible human activities have harmed nature to dangerous levels. Today, our children are exposed to unprecedented levels of toxic chemicals in food, air, water and everyday products. This has resulted in an explosive growth of ailments like cancer, asthma, hormonal disorders and wcj allergies. Life & Pursuits is our humble effort to change this grim situation."

The company has received very encouraging feedback from parents and is already planning to roll out next set of products.

About Life & Pursuits

Life & Pursuits (https://www.lifeandpursuits.com) is a social mission to spread health, happiness and harmony in the world. It is a purpose-driven organization and proudly calls itself People Against ToxinsTM. Its social initiative Campaign Safe Childhood (http://www.safechild.care) strives to create awareness about ill effects of toxic chemicals in baby products.

The brand sells its products through its own website and various e-commerce portals like Amazon.

Contact
Manshu Aneja
***@lifeandpursuits.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lifeandpursuits.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Sep 15, 2017
