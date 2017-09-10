Solus Security hosted 3rd Eye Connect 2017 along with its Eco System Partners at Agra

Solus, Milestone, Allied Telesys, Axis, iComply and Veracity organised a security automation conference for their end users. Event was well attended by 60 + End users across the country.

1 2 3 4 5 Eye Connect 2017 - Group Photo Lighting up the Lamp Mr. Uma Prasad addressing Key Note Mr. Hariom Sharma addressing Eye Connect 2017 Eye Connect 2017 Panel Discussion

-- Solus Security Systems Pvt Ltd. has co hosted the third edition "Eye Connect - 2017". The theme of this three-day event is "Integrated Security Solution – From Myth to Reality". To drive the shift towards integration of a surveillance and security solutions, a consortium of partners from the security ecosystem have come together to engage the customers, drive awareness on the state-of-the-art technology and identify challenges in the sector. The three-day event was well attended by Corporate Security Automation professionals in Agra from 7th-9th September, 2017 at the Jaypee Palace Hotel and Convention Centre.Rising threats to security and data management have raised the issue of creating a holistic system of surveillance, analytics, storage, video management, access control and network control. Solus, with their ecosystem partners – Allied Telesis, Milestone, iComply and Axis showcased their latest offerings to 50 plus organizations including 60 plus end-customers, solution designers and implementers. The event had keynote addresses by the ecosystem partners and panel discussions on verticals such as design fundamentals and best practices for security automation of critical infrastructures. The attendees gain insight on the new technologies available for implementation and shared their feedback on the security solutions they have implemented over the years.While addressing Key Note, Mr. Umaprasad from NPCIL emphasised need of such events and appealed more and more corporate to come forward and engage in such initiative. He also pointed the need to include cyber security and intrusion experts in future versions of eyeconnect.Hariom Sharma - Director Sales and marketing Solus Security Systems, said, "The third edition of Eye Connect will focus on wcj bringing the ecosystem partners and customers closer to each other under one roof. Creating a robust security infrastructure has many aspects and our consortium aims to provide the larger picture to our customers. They will gain knowledge of the various components that constitute the backbone of security. Our aim is to showcase end-to-end solutions to our customers. Last year, we received positive interest and many solutions were eye-openers for them. We, therefore, decided to host it again this year too."Sandesh Kaup, Country Manager India & SAARC, Allied Telesis, added, "The country is looking for robust and reliable security solutions. We created Eye Connect to streamline our efforts as an ecosystem to educate, empower and derive user feedback. The customers will learn about the latest products that are suited to their needs and the benefits of implementing a strong surveillance network. We hope to continue our efforts in this regard in the years to come."