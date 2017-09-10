New Tech Startup will Change the Experience of Traveling SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Zinect, a new tech startup, is on a mission to reinvent the way you travel by creating a unique experience for visitors to explore a city like a local.



Launched in early 2017,



Inspired by companies like Airbnb and Uber, Zinect thrives on experience, with a goal to make tourism sustainable and more authentic.



The idea is simple: locals become the guides, showing travelers their favorite parts of the city, and travelers gain the experience of life and culture from a local. Other travel packages target the tourist destinations, which can limit how much of a city is seen and actually understood. While the more traditional tour routes are also available through



Started in Sevilla, Spain, the idea of locals becoming the tour guides caught the attention of founder, Roman Mateja, as he entertained tourists by sharing his own experiences with them, and introducing them to the culture he grew up around.



"Our wcj goal is for you to discover everything a city has to offer," says Mateja, "Not only will you see a city's landmarks, but you will be given the opportunity to experience life as a local."



For now, Zinect tours are only available in Spain with over 1000 experiences, with plans to expand into more cities and countries soon.



To find your next adventure, log on to



Media Contact

Zinect, Inc.

