Nirit Reani Spa, New York City's premier spa services launches Eyebrow Tinting Services

Eyebrow tinting will truly change your life! Tinting blonde, reddish, or light brown hair a richer, darker color creates depth and definition, leaving you with fuller looking eyebrows.
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Eyebrow tinting will truly change your life! Tinting blonde, reddish, or light brown hair a richer, darker color creates depth and definition, leaving you with fuller looking eyebrows. The result is beautifully natural appearance all day, every day. Tinting eyebrows isn't permanent; eyebrows tinting last for approximately 2 weeks.

Eyebrows are an integral part of our face and this tailored procedure transforms even the most unruly, sparse or over-plucked brows into perfect arches to suit the wearers face. Unlike other eyebrow wcj treatments that use a 'one shape fits all' technique, Nirit Reani assesses face shape and complexion before creating a bespoke brow for you.

The procedure takes around 30-45 minutes to give you perfectly defined brows. Being a market leader in beauty trends, Nirit Reani has brought to New York every woman's favorite – Tinted Eyebrows. It is is a one of its kind treatment that should be on every woman's list for that irresistible, high fashion look you have always dreamt of!

This treatment will truly change your life! Perfect for those who hate to wear make up but want to feel made up. Tinting blonde or light hair a richer color creates depth and definition, leaving you fuller looking eyebrows. The result is beautifully natural appearance all day, every day.

Eyebrow tinting is great for those with light colored brows and/or with low volume. Once tinted, your brows will appear darkened and noticeably more vibrant.

http://niritreani.com, Phone: 917-806-6616

Contact
Suresh Kalyanasundaram
***@skartecedu.in
End
Source:Nirit Reani Spa NUC
Email:***@skartecedu.in Email Verified
Tags:Spa Services, Eyebrow Tinting, Facial Services
Industry:Beauty
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
