Contact

Kitty Franklin

858.966.9047

***@chirotouch.com Kitty Franklin858.966.9047

End

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch To Attend the New York Chiropractic Council SeminarSan Diego, CA—September 14th, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the ChiroTouch To Attend the New York Chiropractic Council Seminar in Waterloo, NY, on September 16th, 2017."ChiroTouch is committed to maintaining strong relationships with state associations throughout the country," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "And we are pleased to be able to share our advanced total practice management software at NYCC's upcoming event."From New York Chiropractic Council's website: "The purpose of the Council is to promote the basic philosophy, science and art of chiropractic. The Council has been formed as well for the following reasons:* To protect the welfare of its members to practice chiropractic without compromise, and with parity and respect;* To protect the public`s ability to receive chiropractic without prejudice, ridicule or financial penalty from any individual, group or profession;* To conduct educational seminars, lectures wcj and meetings within the profession and the public in accordance with our stated objectives;* To keep chiropractic separate and distinct from all other professions;and* To foster interprofessional relations based upon mutual respect and a clear understanding of the basic Philosophy, Science and Art of Chiropractic."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association. For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association. Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.To learn more about ChiroTouch's state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.