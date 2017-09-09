News By Tag
Author Jack Wong takes you from MOTIVATION to MODE-OF-ACTION!
ALL REVVED UP – AINSPIRATION is nice but it can lead to frustration and eventually DELUSION if you don't take action! ND NO PLACE TO GO!?
ATTENTION REPORTERS in BANGKOK THAILAND, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA and the rest of ASIA:
Your readers and your editors will actually thank you for taking the time to interview Jack Wong. Jack is the real deal. Not just a seller of hope and hype!
Jack is considered a GO-TO source for the media due to his straightforward, honest and engaging style - coupled with solid HOW TO ADVICE.
With twenty three (23) years of TAX experience, two decades of SALES experience and a licensed trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) – Jack has the ability to transform people's businesses and their lives in a short time using proven scientific methods, honest effort, and some good common sense.
He is a successful entrepreneur and a world-class teacher who is widely known for helping people in transition.
Jack is one of the featured speakers at this celebrated event 360 Business Mastery, organized by Ultimate Success Partners.
The General Public will be very interested in Jack's speaking event in Bangkok on September 30 to October 1, revealing secrets on "From Starting Unknown to Finally Well-Known: How to Enhance Your Personal Brand Using Proven Techniques."
EVENT TICKETS and INFO:
Organized by Ultimate Success Partners in Bangkok, one of the largest event producers in Bangkok, Thailand.
Via Line: @USPThailand
Telephone: 064 930 5042 Website: https://www.360businessmastery.com/
Jack's book, Cracking the Entrepreneur Code: 7 Tips to Build the Business You Always Wanted became an Amazon Bestseller because of its solid advice on how to make more money and have more freedom.
Jack walks his talk – he left the safety of the corporate world and took wcj a leap of faith to follow his heart's desire – within three years he was a six-figure earner and he has never looked back.
Interested media professionals who would like to impress their readers and their bosses can interview Jack Wong.
Contact Publicist Nona Noble directly at nona@blackcardbooks.com (mailto:charm@
Jack H.M. Wong Profile
AUHTOR, SPEAKER, INTERNATIONAL TRAINER
Jack HM Wong, Founder & Senior Managing Partner of WHM Consulting
International Accounting firm experience
International Law firm experience
Author's Website: www.jackhmwong.com
Author's Media Kit: bit.ly/2v4sxtC
Jack lives in Singapore and is a father of 3 kids aged 16, 11 and 10. His mission is to improve the quality of lives of over 1 million employees and entrepreneurs worldwide.
