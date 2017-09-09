News By Tag
The Asia Risk & Resilience Conference 2017
Following from last year's ARRC, which was rebranded from the 13-year running Asia Business Continuity Conference (ABCC), this year's event hosted delegates coming from the region and from further countries such as USA and UK and the delegates, speakers, exhibitors were represented many different industries. ARRC 2017 has continued to be a good platform to share ideas and for Business Continuity, Enterprise Risk Management, Emergency Management and other Resilience practitioners to gather to widen their knowledge, share their experience and insights on the latest global and regional trends, and network within the industry. With the inclusion of the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) and the Risk & Insurance Management Association of Singapore (RIMAS) as the co-organisers, along with Business Continuity Planning Asia Pte Ltd (BCP Asia), the conference enhanced with a strong feature on Emergency Management, Cyber-Security and Terrorism this year. The broadened objectives of the Conference Organisers can better increase awareness and promote the growth of Business Resiliency in the region.
Focusing on the theme, "Corporate Governance, Risk & Resilience – From Strategy to Reality", the conference was organised to promote more discussion and interaction amongst the delegates through a large-scale simulation exercise. The conference also featured 4 break-out workshops with specialised focus.
With the recent global cyber-security and terrorism threats headlining the news every so often, two of the workshops focused on these 2 topics and were facilitated by Mr. Peter Hacker, Co-Founder of Distinction.Global, and Mr. Peter Morgan, Director of Crisis Avert Ltd. All four workshops encouraged discussions among the conference delegates which allowed for a 2-way flow and exchange of information building on the different experiences of each delegate and the industries represented.
All the invited speakers were experts in their own fields and were able to share their insights and experience on topics such as Crisis Management & Communication, Supply Chain Resilience, a look into the real-life situation and aftermath of the 2010-2011 Earthquake in New Zealand and on the human aspects of BCM where employee needs are to be taken into consideration during crisis and recovery.
A gripping 4-part simulation exercise utilised "ezSimulation", an easy-to-use and engaging software designed to facilitate BCM Simulation Exercises, in order to carry out such a large-scale exercise where all delegates were able to join in. With Cyber-Security as the scenario and using a mix of interesting and relatable videos and accompanying questions, facilitators were able to engage the delegates into thinking about how the different cases should be handled and how the crisis should and can be managed. Through integrating with online platforms such as ezSimulation, it demonstrates how technology can work during an emergency and encourages the participating delegates to think more about their own BC Exercise and areas to work on and improve on when planning their next BC Exercise.
"We are moving towards an integrated management system, which increases the sustainability and resilience of organisations,"
Mr. Ellis Stanley, Chairman of the Global Board of IAEM, mentioned that "We have to learn from one another on a global basis, our threats are global and not just regionally in Asia or Europe, etc. The trends for the future is to recognise that we are all in this together, and to leverage the knowledge and experience that we can glean from around the world."
"Risk Managers need to be aware of what is going on in their organisation as well as globally," said me. Sean Chan, President of RIMAS. "In order wcj to anticipate the trends in the world and being able to sense what is going on within and outside the organisation so that they will be able to proactively react to the situation"
The ARRC 2017 concluded with resounding applause and next year's conference is scheduled on 29th to 31st August 2018. The organisers are offering 40% + 10% discount off the listed rates for delegates who register by 31st Dec 2017. To register for ARRC 2018, visit www.arrconference.com/
About Business Continuity Planning Asia Pte Ltd
Business Continuity Planning Asia Pte Ltd (BCP Asia) is the region's number one provider of training and consultancy in Business Continuity Management (BCM), Crisis Management, Disaster Recovery and Enterprise Risk Management. For more information, please visit www.bcpasia.com.
About the International Association of Emergency Managers
The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to promoting the "Principles of Emergency Management" and representing those professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters. For more information, please visit www.iaem.com.
About the Risk and Insurance Management Association of Singapore
RIMAS, the Risk and Insurance Management Association of Singapore, is a non-profit organisation founded in 1988 and dedicated to advancing the discipline and practice of risk management. For more information, please visit www.rimas.org.sg.
www.arrconference.com | conference@bcpasia.com | (65) 6325 2080
Business Continuity Planning Asia Pte Ltd
