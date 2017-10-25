News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
When General Hospital Meets Law & Order
Melamedia webinar discusses best practices for sharing patient data with law enforcement
In the wake of the summer incident in which a detective went off the rails and arrested a Salt Lake City nurse for not standing up to his illegal request for a patient's blood sample, healthcare risk managers and police departments are reviewing their policies and protocols on access to patient information.
Concerns over immigration and a new emphasis on combatting drug abuse coupled with ongoing efforts to deter drunk driving are some of the many areas of concern facing healthcare's relationship with law enforcement.
Determining when HIPAA applies at all is an ongoing challenge that requires constant training and attention to detail. State and federal courts around the country continue to interpret when subpoenas and warrants and patient consent are required for accessing such routine tests as blood-alcohol analyses following traffic accidents.
To explore changes to best practices, Melamedia, LLC, publishers of Health Information Privacy/Security Alert is sponsoring a 60-minute webinar :
Best Practices for Sharing Patient Data with Law Enforcement
Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017
1 wcj pm - 2 pm Eastern
THE FACULTY
John R. Christiansen, JD is the principal of Christiansen IT Law and nationally recognized authority on healthcare privacy and security. He is the former Vice-Chair of the American Bar Association eHealth Privacy and Security Interest Group and former Co-chair of its Committee on Healthcare Privacy, Security and Information Technology. He served as a member of the University of Washington Center for Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Advisory Board, and was a member of the core team and the technical expert advisory panel for the HHS-funded Health Information Security and Privacy Collaboration. He frequently writes and speaks on health information privacy and security issues, including treatises on the reconciliation of HIPAA and state laws and health information security standards of care.
Dennis Melamed is president of Melamedia, LLC, a regulatory analysis and research firm. He is an adjunct professor at the Drexel College of Medicine where he teaches graduate level courses on health data stewardship, federal regulation of biomedical research and trends in medical device regulation. Dennis works extensively as a regulatory affairs analyst and researcher and has served as consultant on health data stewardship issues for a number of organizations, including the National Governors Association's State Alliance for E-Health. He is the editor and publisher of Health Information Privacy/Security Alert, which has been tracking health data privacy and security issues since 1997.
To learn more, visit http://www.melamedia.com
Media Contact
Dennis Melamed
7037045665
dmelamed@melamedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse