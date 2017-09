Join Dîner En Blanc Long Island For Press Conference for Important Announcements About the Premiere

Le Dîner en Blanc Long Island

-- Join The Le Dîner en Blanc Long Island Hosts for a press conference Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 1PM at the Garden City Hotel 45 7th Street Garden City, NY. Light refreshments will be served.Speakers include, Le Dîner en Blanc Long Island Hosts Donyshia Boston Hill, Bridget O'Brien and Shanoy Skeete. Partners and Collaborators for the event, Justin Hayes GM Audi Of Lynbrook, Jamie Claudio Discover Long Island, Phyllis Papagianopoulos of Lord & Taylor, Vera Moore of Vera More Cosmetics, and Sara Anne Fingerman of the Garden City Hotel. Topics will include Grand Premiere on October 6, the economic impact on Nassau County, and plans for the future of Diner en Blanc in Long Island.Le Dîner en Blanc, the popular Parisian-style pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, will take place in Long Island for the first time this fall. The exact date will be announced later on. If you want to be part of this inaugural event, sign-up now on the waiting list at longisland.dinerenblanc.com/ register Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another. Nearly thirty years later, over 10,000 Parisians participate each year. In 2009, the first ever export of Le Dîner en Blanc took place in Montreal, Canada, followed by a first American edition in 2011 in New York City. After its successful New York debut, Diner en Blanc International was created to bring the Parisian secret to more cities around the world. Le Dîner en Blanc is now held in over 70 cities all over the world including London, Sydney, Tokyo, Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, with over 100,000 annual guests.To uphold Le Dîner en Blanc's tradition, guests of around the world must dress head-to-toe in white and are requested to bring their own portable tables, white chairs, white table linens, tableware, and a gourmet meal.A large part of the excitement surrounding Le Dîner en Blanc is the secrecy surrounding the event location, which is kept secret until the very last moment. Guests are given rendezvous to a departure point when they purchase their tickets.For full details on the rules and regulations, please visit the official website at longisland.dinerenblanc.com/ about About Dîner en Blanc InternationalFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 70 cities in more than 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate wcj local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info and photos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.About Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island HostsLe Dîner en Blanc – Long Island hosting team is composed Donyshia Boston-Hill, Bridget O'Brien and Shanoy Skeete. Donyshia Boston-Hill is CEO of Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency, a Long Island based firm specializing in integrated marketing engagement for entertainment, sports, corporate, government, non-profit and technology brands.Bridget O'Brien is the CEO of Bridget O'Brien PR & Events a multiple award winning full service Public Relations and Event Production Firm. Her clientele is diverse and international, from brands, non-profits, celebrities to professional services.Shanoy Skeete is a Professional Lifestyle & Event Production Director with over 15 years of experience. Shanoy "Mr. Lifestyle & Nightlife" has produced some of New York Cities most elegant and memorable events.To keep up to date on event announcements:Facebook: DinerEnBlanc.LongIslandHashtags: #dinerenblanc #DEBlongisland2017 #dinerenblanclongislandFor all official videos of Dîner en Blanc around the world, visit YouTube Le Dîner en Blanc.For media requests, interviews or images, contact:Bridget O'Brien – Bridget O'Brien PR & Eventst. 917-780-5589 – e. bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com