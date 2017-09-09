News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Denver's Most Horrifying Haunts Are Back For A 16th Season With Bigger Sets And New Attractions
The 2017 Season for Denver's Scariest Haunted Houses, 13th Floor and The Asylum, Runs From Mid-September Through Early-November
Horror in the heart of the Mile High, 13th Floor is Denver's largest haunted house - now 10,000 square-feet larger than last year with improved parking and a larger waiting area. Also with a new location for 2017, comes bigger and better attractions. This legendary haunt will transcend guests into a dream world of terror that would scare even the bravest of souls.
The Asylum is Denver's #1 rated haunted attraction. A few miles east of downtown lies the secret resting ground for lost souls. Enter into The Asylum to discover a body of a victim lost to a ghastly disease. What begins as a tour quickly turns into a trap and a race against the clock for survival. The Asylum is a horrifying head trip for all who dare to enter.
Both haunted houses, owned and operated by the nation's biggest independent haunted house operator,Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (http://thirteenthfloor.com), are produced by Hollywood special effects artists and world-renowned haunted house set designers. Returning for a fresh season of screams, 13th Floor and The Asylum are debuting all new attractions and characters in 2017 sure to scare.
Thirteenth Floor New Attractions:
o Darkest Dreams: Transcend into a dream world of terror that would scare even the bravest of souls. A demonic entity pulls you into her nightmare where she gathers all creatures of horror. You can run, but you can't hide from Nachtmah's deadly grip. Attempt to escape her reality, or fall prey to the demented creatures she plans to unleash on all who enter her world.
o Undead: This seemingly abandoned manor is a permanent home to evil permanent residents who were unwittingly awakened by a local psychic, Madame Shelta. Now, unwelcomed trespassers will relive the horror of the lady of the house who wcj took her own children's lives after the house terrorized her and convinced her to kill them. That unfortunately is not the end of the story. The grief-stricken husband, in a fit of rage, murdered his wife for her evil deeds before taking his own life. The house staff discovered the horrifying murder scene and made a blood vow to keep the family safe in this life..and the next from anyone who dared to disturb their final resting place.
o Slaughter: Residents are slowly vanishing in the quiet, eerie town of Coalfell. Rumor has it that every 20 years an unusually high rate of murders and missing persons strike the city, but no one will speak to the issue for fear they will be next. Strange reports describe terrorizing shape shifting creatures, which most often take the form of evil clowns. Trespassers beware, for these petrifying entities prefer new visitors.
The Asylum New Attractions:
o Contagium: The Escape – Enter into the Asylum to discover a body of a victim lost to a ghastly disease that waits for you on an autopsy table. What begins as a tour quickly turns into a trap and a race against the clock for survival. You must work with your group to uncover clues in hopes of making your escape. But hurry, because the chamber where you make your mad search will eventually begin to fill with sedation gas.
o Primitive Fear: Walkers– Bloodshed paints the city red after an incurable virus has plagued humankind, leaving the undead desperate for flesh. Your job is to battle through bloodthirsty zombies in hopes of finding sanctuary from these demonic creatures. Can you and the last survivors of this town make it out alive?
o Ridgegate: The Condemned - Welcome to Ridgegate Hospital, where the dangerous and deranged patients are the least of your worries and fears. Doctors routinely take patients and visitors into the basement for rituals so horrifying, those who were sane, came out crazed, and those already crazed, return with a deeper, more sickening level of insanity. If you happen to make it past the tortuous staff, beware of the serial-killing nurse who has taken over 30 souls and counting. In Ridgegate, it can sometime be hard to determine who is a friend and who is your foe, don't be fooled...the nightmarish staff and residents of Ridgegate can surprise you when you least expect it.
Important Dates:
● Friday, Sept. 22 – Opening night at 13th Floor and The Asylum
● Friday, Sept. 22 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – The Asylum operating dates
● Friday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Nov. 4 - 13th Floor operating dates
● Friday, Oct. 13 - National Haunted House Day & Friday the 13th (percentage of proceeds benefits "Don't Be a Monster" (http://dontbeamonster.org) anti-bullying program)
● Friday, Nov. 10 – Saturday, Nov. 11 – 13th Floor Blackout Event
Ticket Information:
● Pre-sale discounted tickets - on sale for 13th Floor (http://thirteenthfloor.com/
● General Ticket Information -
o Weekdays – ticket prices start at $19.99 and $27.99 depending on day of the week
o Most Fridays and Sundays and on Halloween – ticket prices start at $29.99
o Most Saturdays – ticket prices start at $33.99
o Fast Pass - $10 more
o Skip the Line and reserve your entry time - $20 more
Both haunted houses are based in Denver, 13th Floor is now located at 3400 East 52nd Avenue and The Asylum is located at 6100 East 39th Avenue. For more information, visit getscared.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse