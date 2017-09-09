 
Casa Grande Elementary School District Breaks Ground on New School Campuses

 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Casa Grande Elementary School District and partners McCarthy Building Companies and SPS+ Architects recently broke ground on the new Saguaro Elementary School and Casa Grande Middle School campus in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Built more than 40 years ago, the schools need extensive modernization in order to improve the learning environment for students and staff. Saguaro Elementary School has 525 students in grades K-5th, and Casa Grande Middle School has approximately 580 students in 6th through 8th grades.

Dr. JoEtta Gonzales, superintendent of the Casa Grande Elementary School District, expressed her appreciation for efforts of everyone involved in the project.  "This has been a tremendous team effort and we are grateful to the community for supporting this project and for the hard work of our staff, our parents and families."

The campus modernization project will allow the two schools to share some spaces on a 46-acre campus for cost-efficiency, including the administration offices, media center and the cafeteria. A committee of Casa Grande citizens recommended the shared campus modernization project after considering factors such as renovation costs, long-term use of the facility, and community needs. The design includes new school buildings constructed atop the middle school's current athletic fields and an assortment of 270 new parking spaces carved out of where some of the middle school's classrooms presently reside. The new school design will separate elementary and middle school classrooms.

"We're honored to work with the Casa Grande community, which clearly values education and being engaged in renovation of their school campus," said David Petersen, vice president of operations for McCarthy Building Companies Southwest Education Services. "Thanks to their participation and input, the district's planning committee has developed a vision for the new combined school campus that will bring great improvements, which we are looking forward to delivering."

"Throughout this year, we've been able to dig in and really understand the fabric of the Casa Grande community by collaborating with district staff and stakeholders," said Mark Davenport, partner of SPS+ Architects. "We believe this new facility will be one they can be proud of for many years to come."

The project is being funded by a bond measure that was approved in the November 2016 election to fund district facility improvements. Completion of the project is slated for the summer of 2018.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques wcj combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017). With approximately 1,800 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-ownership). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
