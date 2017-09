Contact

-- David Barnett, COO of Corsis LLC, will be speaking about cyber security on Monday, September 18th at the 2017 Risk Summit sponsored by the Nonprofit Risk Management Center. Barnett will be joined by insurance expert Anthony DeGraw of Meeker Sharkey & Hurley.The session titled, will explore cyber security insurance coverage and assessments, monitoring and mitigation practices, and business continuity—both in terms of resilience and incident management. As a seasoned entrepreneur, Barnett will share insights from his extensive experience in the cyber security sector as wcj he has led Corsis's operations in developing its expertise in sustaining and managing not only the company's cyber security initiatives but also its clients.During this workshop, attendees will learn about the pillars of cyber security: Insurance, IT, Physical Security & Employee Management. This workshop will be interactive as speakers facilitate a basic assessment and share lessons from real cyber security experiences.For more information, or to register follow this link: 2017risksummit.org/ session/digital- art-evolving- landscape...