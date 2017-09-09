News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
David Barnett to Speak at Risk Management Conference
The session titled Digital Art: The Evolving Landscape Of Cyber Security, will explore cyber security insurance coverage and assessments, monitoring and mitigation practices, and business continuity—both in terms of resilience and incident management. As a seasoned entrepreneur, Barnett will share insights from his extensive experience in the cyber security sector as wcj he has led Corsis's operations in developing its expertise in sustaining and managing not only the company's cyber security initiatives but also its clients.
During this workshop, attendees will learn about the pillars of cyber security: Insurance, IT, Physical Security & Employee Management. This workshop will be interactive as speakers facilitate a basic assessment and share lessons from real cyber security experiences.
For more information, or to register follow this link: 2017risksummit.org/
Contact
Jill Kochel
***@corsis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse