 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* David Barnett
* Corsis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

David Barnett to Speak at Risk Management Conference

 
PHILADELPHIA - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- David Barnett, COO of Corsis LLC, will be speaking about cyber security on Monday, September 18th at the 2017 Risk Summit sponsored by the Nonprofit Risk Management Center. Barnett will be joined by insurance expert Anthony DeGraw of Meeker Sharkey & Hurley.

The session titled Digital Art: The Evolving Landscape Of Cyber Security, will explore cyber security insurance coverage and assessments, monitoring and mitigation practices, and business continuity—both in terms of resilience and incident management. As a seasoned entrepreneur, Barnett will share insights from his extensive experience in the cyber security sector as wcj he has led Corsis's operations in developing its expertise in sustaining and managing not only the company's cyber security initiatives but also its clients.

During this workshop, attendees will learn about the pillars of cyber security: Insurance, IT, Physical Security & Employee Management. This workshop will be interactive as speakers facilitate a basic assessment and share lessons from real cyber security experiences.

For more information, or to register follow this link: 2017risksummit.org/session/digital-art-evolving-landscape...

Contact
Jill Kochel
***@corsis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@corsis.com
Posted By:***@corsis.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, David Barnett, Corsis
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Corsis LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share