2017 Parade of Homes features 58 homes throughout Durham, Orange & Chatham

Contact

Constructive Marketing

***@constructivemarketing.net Constructive Marketing

End

-- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties presents the 2017 Parade of Homes on September 30-October 1, October 6-8, & October 13-15 from Noon - 5:00 pm in exciting new home communities throughout Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties. In its 34th year of inviting the public to view some of the finest homes in the area, this HBA event showcases new home construction with innovative designs, products, and technology. A variety of homes will be on Parade, meeting the needs of home buyers in all price ranges, from budget conscious shoppers to those looking for a grand estate. 13 homes on Parade have met the stringent requirements of Home Innovations NGBS Green Certification."We are looking forward to this year's Parade of Homes," says Florica Shepherd, of Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Chairperson of the Parade of Homes committee. "These homes are specifically selected to represent the latest in design, trends, and styles. With prices ranging from modest to exquisitely elaborate, there is something for everyone."The Parade of Homes is free of charge and offers prospective buyers the opportunity to see fresh products and designs in the new home industry in a comfortable and relaxed environment. No registration is required, and the public is invited to visit any, or all, of the homes. At each Parade home, books are available providing price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade. Parade books are also available at various locations in our community, including Harris Teeter magazine wcj racks."The Parade of Homes is a fun and casual way to check out what is currently available in new home construction and the latest and greatest building technology" says HBADOC CEO Holly Fraccaro. "Our builders are leaders in the residential construction industry; even if you are not in the market for a new home, this is an opportunity for the public to take a peek inside and appreciate the art and science of new home construction."For more information on the Parade of Homes, call the HBA at 919.493.8899 or visit www.TriangleParadeofHomes.com. Also follow the HBADOC Parade of Homes on Facebook. The Parade is sponsored by BMC Building Supply.The Home Builders Association is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. It has more than 600 members who are builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction. For more information, please call 919.493.8899.