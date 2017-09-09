News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Folk music, fall fun and festivities at The Growing Place
As a fun twist, children can pick up a tambourine or other small instrument and play along with their blend of traditional music. It's a mix of well-known and obscure songs interspersed with delicate waltzes, traditional Irish music, lively fiddle tunes and high spirited, toe-tapping old time favorites.
The trio will be performing at The Growing Place in Aurora for their Fall Fest on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 from 1 to 5pm. The Growing Place is gearing up for a Fall Fest filled with 'owl' sorts of activities for kids and families. This year it's going to be a hoot. The festival hours are Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 11am-5pm. There is no entry fee. Activities priced individually. Visit www.thegrowingplace.com for the full schedule.
——————
Full Schedule for Saturday, September 23, 9am-5pm
All Day: Find Grunyon the Gnome and hear "owl" about his summer adventures. Make a mini-gourd critter ($3), an owl mask ($2), make an owl porch decoration ($5), go on an owl scavenger hunt, ride the hayride ($1), play games and find more owl surprises!
Tasty Treats available for sale from: All day: Uptown Soda Bread Company and Jimmy Crack Kettle Corn, and Fresh roasted corn ($1); 12:30-4pm: Chicago-style hot dogs from Red Hot Chicago.
11-3pm: Make a Pump-culent—
Full Schedule for Sunday, September 24, 11am-5pm
All Day: Find Grunyon the Gnome and hear "owl" about his summer adventures. Make a mini-gourd critter ($3), an owl mask ($2), make a burlap owl decoration ($5), go on an owl scavenger hunt, ride the hayride ($1), play games and find more owl surprises!
Tasty Treats available for sale from: All day: Jimmy Crack Kettle Corn and Fresh roasted corn ($1)
11-3pm: Make a Pump-culent—
1-5pm: Play along with musical guest the Dona Benkert Trio
For more information, visit thegrowingplace.com or call 630-355-4000.
——————
About wcj The Growing Place Garden Center
The Growing Place celebrates its 80th year in 2016. With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery. They changed the name in 1976 to The Growing Place and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with nearly 1,000 varieties and user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.thegrowingplace.com.
Contact
Becca Massat
***@thegrowingplace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse