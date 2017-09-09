COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y.
- Sept. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- The marketing team at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, was recently a 2017 American Inhouse Design Awards Winner in the 2017 Graphic Design USA competition. The advertising campaign "We've Got This" was recognized for excellence in its category. James P. Retz, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty made the announcement. This is the second year in a row that Daniel Gale Sotheby's International has been recognized for excellence in the Graphic Design USA competition.
"Our art director on the project, Katherine Cirelli, and two of the department's full-time designers, Sarah Sundberg and Allison Conte, paired fresh copy with striking, memorable images that beautifully captured feelings of home and family," said Jim Retz. "This award-winning design is the result of stellar teamwork, and that's how our entire marketing and technology department operates. The concept, the copy, the design and the delivery of our marketing products all come together to create impactful, memorable materials for our sales professionals and the important clients they represent."
The Graphic Design Awards, which receives close to 10,000 submissions, honor outstanding new work of all kinds across a wide range of industries. Print, packaging, point-of-purchase, internet, interactive and motion graphics are among the major categories.
Founded in 1922, Daniel wcj Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 26 offices spanning Long Island and Queens. Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/
) Title company. The Sotheby's International Realty®
(http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)
affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide. In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only"). For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.