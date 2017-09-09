 
Industry News





Corporate Counsel Rank U/Z as a Top Litigation Firm in BTI Litigation Outlook 2018

 
 
Listed Under

IRVINE, Calif. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Umberg Zipser LLP (U/Z) is pleased to announce it has been ranked again among the top litigation firms in the country in the most recent survey of corporate counsel conducted by BTI Consulting.

According to the BTI Litigation Outlook 2018: Changes, Trends and Opportunities for Law Firms, corporate counsel rank U/Z in the top 15% of all law firms for both Commercial Litigation and Securities and Finance Litigation.  U/Z is included among a host of leading national and international law firms, and is one of the few California litigation boutiques to make the list.

"We are proud to receive the BTI recognition again this year.  It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the in-house counsel community for the work we have the privilege to do every day," said Dean Zipser, co-founding partner.

About the BTI Survey:BTI taps into vast research and experience to conduct wcj its annual study of the Litigation market. BTI combines a powerful, comprehensive analysis of client spending, goals, priorities and needs with unbiased, direct feedback from clients on more than 200 individual law firms.  BTI Litigation Outlook 2018 is based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with leading legal decision makers. This comprehensive analysis trends data from more than 4,800 corporate counsel client interviews conducted over the span of 18 years. This research is independent and unbiased—no law firm or organization other than BTI sponsors this study.

About Umberg Zipser LLP

Umberg Zipser LLP is a premier business litigation and intellectual property boutique.  Drawing on decades of experience in some of the nation's largest and most prestigious law firms, as well as national and state government service, U/Z provides clients with unparalleled legal services.  Named one of the Daily Journal's Top Boutique Firms, U/Z is a go-to firm for litigation and intellectual property in Orange County and around the state. More information is available at http://umbergzipser.com/

Source:Umberg Zipser LLP
