-- Dallas-based Atlantic Food Bars, a global leader in food merchandising equipment that specializes in hot food cases, salad bars, seafood cases, soup bars and other specialty cases for the supermarket and foodservice industry for over 70 years, is supporting the retailers and the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in three ways:First, Atlantic Food Bars will donate 5% of equipment sales for rebuilding stores affected by the storm, to a Hurricane relief fund to aid the local store's victims.Second, Atlantic Food Bars will give priority in its fabrication schedule to retailers needing to get back into operation quickly.Third, wcj Atlantic Food Bars is offering job hiring priority to hurricane victims who were displaced to Dallas, and is currently looking for up to 30 employees with trade skills. Jobs are full time, with competitive wages and include a full benefits package including health insurance and 401k. Job seekers are encouraged to submit their resume to: info@atlanticfoodbars.com and visit http://www.AtlanticFoodBars.com to learn more.