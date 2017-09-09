Country(s)
Industry News
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Pete Sprukulis
Pete Sprukulis joins FocalPoint with more than 30+ years of experience with some of Canada's leading enterprises including Oracle Corporation, IBM, Ontario Power Generation, Bell Canada, as well as a number of early stage companies and personal start-ups of his own. Pete brings a wide range of solid business skills that include strategic marketing, business and market development, sales development, team development, and data-driven decision-making.
Pete holds an MBA from the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management and is a graduate of the University of Toronto with a BA in economics from Victoria College.
"We are excited to have Pete as part of the FocalPoint team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint, "With his strong background in scaling and growing businesses and passion for delighting the customer, Pete will be a great fit within our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
In addition to coaching, Pete is also on the faculty of Sheridan College where wcj he enjoys teaching marketing and sales courses and is a Volunteer Mentor and Growth Coach with two Regional Innovation Centres (Haltech and Communitech)
Contact Pete Sprukulis for more information:
https://petersprukulis.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
Contact
Certified FocalPoint Business Coach
Pete Sprukulis
***@focalpointcoaching.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse