 
News By Tag
* Personal Insurance
* Risk Management
* Keleigh Buchanan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

RHSB Promotes Keleigh Buchanan to Vice President

RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals.
 
 
Keleigh Buchanan, CPRM, Vice President
Keleigh Buchanan, CPRM, Vice President
DALLAS - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Keleigh Buchanan was recently promoted to Vice President at RHSB. She has been with RHSB for 5 years and has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry. Keleigh is a licensed insurance professional working with families and individuals to manage their personal risk by finding the best insurance solutions while maximizing value.

Keleigh holds the prestigious "Certified Personal Risk Manager" Designation. She now represents the top echelon of the personal insurance and risk management field enabling her to better serve her clients.

Keleigh is part of RHSB's Private Client Group - a concierge type service that specializes in the distinctive needs of high net worth clients with unique assets like aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art, and jewelry. wcj These clients often have extraordinary needs including coverage for domestic help, kidnap and ransom, worldwide travel and medical coverage. Keleigh's consultative approach helps these clients find coverage to protect their assets and lifestyle.

About RHSB (http://www.rhsb.com/):

RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and ndividuals. A member of Assurex Global the world's largest privately held risk management and insurance brokerage group. RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Contact
Laura Harshbarger
Production Design Specialist
***@rhsb.com
End
Source:RHSB
Email:***@rhsb.com Email Verified
Tags:Personal Insurance, Risk Management, Keleigh Buchanan
Industry:Insurance
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 14, 2017
RHSB Insurance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share