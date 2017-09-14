News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RHSB Promotes Keleigh Buchanan to Vice President
RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals.
Keleigh holds the prestigious "Certified Personal Risk Manager" Designation. She now represents the top echelon of the personal insurance and risk management field enabling her to better serve her clients.
Keleigh is part of RHSB's Private Client Group - a concierge type service that specializes in the distinctive needs of high net worth clients with unique assets like aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art, and jewelry. wcj These clients often have extraordinary needs including coverage for domestic help, kidnap and ransom, worldwide travel and medical coverage. Keleigh's consultative approach helps these clients find coverage to protect their assets and lifestyle.
About RHSB (http://www.rhsb.com/
RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and ndividuals. A member of Assurex Global the world's largest privately held risk management and insurance brokerage group. RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.
Contact
Laura Harshbarger
Production Design Specialist
***@rhsb.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 14, 2017