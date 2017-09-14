RHSB Promotes Keleigh Buchanan to Vice President

RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals.

-- Keleigh Buchanan was recently promoted to Vice President at RHSB. She has been with RHSB for 5 years and has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry. Keleigh is a licensed insurance professional working with families and individuals to manage their personal risk by finding the best insurance solutions while maximizing value.Keleigh holds the prestigious "Certified Personal Risk Manager" Designation. She now represents the top echelon of the personal insurance and risk management field enabling her to better serve her clients.Keleigh is part of RHSB's Private Client Group - a concierge type service that specializes in the distinctive needs of high net worth clients with unique assets like aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art, and jewelry. wcj These clients often have extraordinary needs including coverage for domestic help, kidnap and ransom, worldwide travel and medical coverage. Keleigh's consultative approach helps these clients find coverage to protect their assets and lifestyle.