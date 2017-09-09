 
Modern jazz artist Łukasz Adamczyk releases new EP 'Affirmative'

 
 
Adamczyk
Adamczyk
 
WARSAW, Poland - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The artist of modern jazz known as Łukasz Adamczyk has released his latest EP record, "Affirmative." The album consists of four original Adamczyk tracks and one bonus for an approximate total listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction of the corporate music industry. Postmodern, spacious, and implementing attributes of electronica, funk, and even classical music, "Affirmative" is clearly a jazz record for the 21st century.

Łukasz Adamczyk is a composer and virtuoso multi-instrumentalist from Kraków, Poland. He cites as main artistic influences Paco de Lucia, Tycho, Christian Scott, Ludovico Einaudi, and (perhaps most notably), "Awareness of myself."

His music is a blend of modern instrumentation and traditional composition. His pieces are highly narrative, making them suitable for use as soundtracks in cinema and video games. They are also evocative enough to hold the music fan's attention when listening on headphones in an armchair or wcj on a car stereo. Fans of thought-provoking music are likely to take interest in "Affirmative" and other releases from Adamczyk, such as his 2014 album, "After Ego."

Asked to expand on the themes of his new EP album, Adamczyk writes, "It's instrumental, so its field of interpretation is wide. What inspires me the most is the great energy of joy that comes from being yourself."

That Adamczyk is excellent at being himself as an artist becomes obvious from the first few bars of his new record, and really from any selection from his repertoire. His sound is attractive to fans of nearly every music genre, but sounds derivative not at all. Even hardcore jazz fiends are likely to find themselves falling into "Affirmative" when the first track begins to play.

Chiefly a bass player (but also skilled at violin, piano, drums, double bass, and bass guitar) Łukasz Adamczyk works as session musician with popular artists such as Zbigniew Preisner, Lisa Gerrard, and Grzegorz Turnau. His song "The Trip" was chosen among the top-fifteen instrumental songs in the International Songwriting Competition in 2014. Selections from this new release of "Affirmative" are also expected to perform well.

"Affirmative" from Łukasz Adamczyk is available online worldwide now. Get in early. Very early.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Affirmative" from Adamczyk –

https://ukaszadamczykmusic.bandcamp.com/album/affirmative

https://open.spotify.com/album/7pki1BN7CiXPCm75YEshEG

Official Website –

https://www.facebook.com/ukaszadamczykmusic/
