Modern jazz artist Łukasz Adamczyk releases new EP 'Affirmative'
Łukasz Adamczyk is a composer and virtuoso multi-instrumentalist from Kraków, Poland. He cites as main artistic influences Paco de Lucia, Tycho, Christian Scott, Ludovico Einaudi, and (perhaps most notably), "Awareness of myself."
His music is a blend of modern instrumentation and traditional composition. His pieces are highly narrative, making them suitable for use as soundtracks in cinema and video games. They are also evocative enough to hold the music fan's attention when listening on headphones in an armchair or wcj on a car stereo. Fans of thought-provoking music are likely to take interest in "Affirmative"
Asked to expand on the themes of his new EP album, Adamczyk writes, "It's instrumental, so its field of interpretation is wide. What inspires me the most is the great energy of joy that comes from being yourself."
That Adamczyk is excellent at being himself as an artist becomes obvious from the first few bars of his new record, and really from any selection from his repertoire. His sound is attractive to fans of nearly every music genre, but sounds derivative not at all. Even hardcore jazz fiends are likely to find themselves falling into "Affirmative"
Chiefly a bass player (but also skilled at violin, piano, drums, double bass, and bass guitar) Łukasz Adamczyk works as session musician with popular artists such as Zbigniew Preisner, Lisa Gerrard, and Grzegorz Turnau. His song "The Trip" was chosen among the top-fifteen instrumental songs in the International Songwriting Competition in 2014. Selections from this new release of "Affirmative"
