News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sisters of Freedom the True Story of Lawainna Patterson
"Sisters of Freedom" is a chilling and comical story of a group of fun-loving ladies and their unfortunate time spent in a Texas Federal Prison and how each of their stories evolve. The love and sometimes backstabbing moments wcj will bring smiles and sometimes, gut-wrenching laughter to the audience. The main character and group leader of the facility Bailey Bush had it all money, power, respect until all the money was stripped from her. We will follow her journey of how she lived, before her incarceration and during her time incarcerated,
You will meet 5 sisters who choose loyalty over anything in "Sisters of Freedom", What happens when u have to choose between your friendship and your hustle?
Discover what these women will do to overcome and truly show why sisterhood is so important.
This stage play produced by Actress and Music Artist Porsha Bunch Hall; Directed by Cory Espie and written in part by renowned play write Shelly Garrett is sure to leave you with feelings of triumph and courage as we join the cast experiencing life behind bars as female inmates.
Tickets available by visiting TicketMaster Dallas Music Hall (Fair Park). For more info or questions contact Patsy@capitolpublicrelations.com
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Media Contact
Capitol Public Relations LLC
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
2024860698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse