News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Master Gourmet Packaging announces Crinkle-Cut shred in new PureMetallics
"The anticipation involved in opening up a package can be as much fun as finding out what's inside. Part of that experience is sifting through the package's "stuffing" to get to the 'prize'," said Julie Gainey, owner of Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. "By utilizing a Crinkle-Cut shred that matches your company colors, you have a golden branding opportunity to enhance the experience of receiving your wares."
Brand New PureMetallic ™ Crinkle cut shred is now available in 6 Colors: gold, silver, royal, red, emerald and fuchsia. Master Gourmet Packaging also added three new colors of CrinkleCut ™ and VeryFine™ Shreds: canary, orchid and mint and four new blends of CrinkleCut™ and VeryFine™ Shreds: camouflage, candy corn, trick-or-treat, candy cane and mistletoe.
Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. is wcj a one-stop shop for shrink film and equipment, bags for food packaging and retail, bows, boxes, shred, tissue, containers and more. Along with every product one could possibly need for impressive and talked about packaging, experienced and enthusiastic packaging consultants help you achieve that look on budget and on time. The original business was started in 1973 by the father of current owner Julie Gainey. The dedicated staff of family members and friends has over 40 years of experience servicing the food and beverage gift-giving industry.
Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. sales office is located at 824 E. Washington St. Hanson, MA 02341 and warehouse is located at 65 North Main St. Brockton, MA, 02301. For more information, call (800) 227-5381 or visit http://www.gift-
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse