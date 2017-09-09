 
News By Tag
* Packaging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hanson
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


Master Gourmet Packaging announces Crinkle-Cut shred in new PureMetallics

 
 
Metallic Crinkle Cut from Master Gourmet Packaging
Metallic Crinkle Cut from Master Gourmet Packaging
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Packaging

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Hanson - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Products

HANSON, Mass. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. recently increased its offering of Crinkle-Cut™ shred to include three new colors and four new blends. These additional colors will give specialty food markets, online stores and fancy food purveyors even more opportunity to select shredded paper for the inside of packaging that matches their brand's colors.

"The anticipation involved in opening up a package can be as much fun as finding out what's inside. Part of that experience is sifting through the package's "stuffing" to get to the 'prize'," said Julie Gainey, owner of Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. "By utilizing a Crinkle-Cut shred that matches your company colors, you have a golden branding opportunity to enhance the experience of receiving your wares."

Brand New PureMetallic ™ Crinkle cut shred is now available in 6 Colors: gold, silver, royal, red, emerald and fuchsia. Master Gourmet Packaging also added three new colors of CrinkleCut ™ and VeryFine™ Shreds: canary, orchid and mint and four new blends of CrinkleCut™ and VeryFine™ Shreds: camouflage, candy corn, trick-or-treat, candy cane and mistletoe.

Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. is wcj a one-stop shop for shrink film and equipment, bags for food packaging and retail, bows, boxes, shred, tissue, containers and more. Along with every product one could possibly need for impressive and talked about packaging, experienced and enthusiastic packaging consultants help you achieve that look on budget and on time. The original business was started in 1973 by the father of current owner Julie Gainey.  The dedicated staff of family members and friends has over 40 years of experience servicing the food and beverage gift-giving industry.

Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. sales office is located at 824 E. Washington St. Hanson, MA 02341 and warehouse is located at 65 North Main St. Brockton, MA, 02301.  For more information, call (800) 227-5381 or visit http://www.gift-basket-supplies.com.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:Master Gourmet Packaging
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Works PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share