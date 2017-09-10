 
Industry News





AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Shooshoos

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Shooshoos
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Shooshoos.

Children's feet grow at an alarming rate. Many infant and toddler shoes are made using machinery only, with hard and inflexible soles.According to Dr. Jane Andersen, a past president of the American Association for Women Podiatrists, it's important for babies to wear flexible shoes so that their muscles and arch develop properly. To begin life's little adventures, with room for your child's feet to grow, there's Shooshoos.

Shooshoos are high quality, comfortable footwear for infants and toddlers.Hand-made using soft, eco-friendly, and non toxic materials, Shooshoos provides room for your baby's growing feet. The Shooshoos collection consists of a range of styles, colors, and character themes for boys and girls. Shooshoos stay on with the use of the elasticized opening and special design. With new designs produced seasonally, there are always unique styles for your child. With Shooshoos cushioned insoles and breathable leathers, your child's feet will be kept warm in winter, yet cool and dry in summer.

"Ever since Shooshoos was founded in 1996, it has been our goal to provide the best shoes for baby and toddler feet," says Gill Bowen, co-owner of Shooshoos. "Working with the team at AsSeenOnTV.pro has been a fantastic experience and we're so excited to keep expanding our Shooshoos family."

"Providing your children with comfortable, flexible shoes for their delicate feet is crucial," says Lisa Vrancken, VP of Business Development at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "We are thrilled to be working with Shooshoos and help little ones get a start in life on the right foot."

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Shooshoos will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of wcj production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $4 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on Shooshoos, please visit www.shooshoos.com.

