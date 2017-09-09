News By Tag
Wesley Chapel Nissan to Host Breakfast with The Heisman Trophy
Main activities include free breakfast and refreshments, photographs with the Heisman Trophy, fun prizes, and much more courtesy of Wesley Chapel Nissan.
Every year, the Heisman Memorial Trophy recognizes an outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The trophy will arrive at Wesley Chapel Nissan dealership on September 14th and remain in exhibition through September 18th.
"We are very excited to be able to share something this important with the community. The legendary Heisman Trophy is a symbol of talent and ability wcj combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work... those are all values we support and encourage," said Joey Falcon, Executive General Manager of Wesley Chapel Nissan.
Join Wesley Chapel Nissan for a morning of fun and new experiences. For questions give us a call (813) 751-1300 or fill out the form on this page https://www.wesleychapelnissan.com/
About Wesley Chapel Nissan
Wesley Chapel Nissan is a full service authorized dealership selling a full line up of new Nissan vehicles as well as a large selection of all makes of Used cars
