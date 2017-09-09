 
Wesley Chapel Nissan to Host Breakfast with The Heisman Trophy

 
 
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wesley Chapel Nissan will be hosting a unique Breakfast with The Heisman event on Saturday, September 16th from 8-10am at the dealership at 28519 SR 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. The event provides guests with an opportunity to see and take photos with the legendary Heisman Trophy. The event is open to the public and completely free.

Main activities include free breakfast and refreshments, photographs with the Heisman Trophy, fun prizes, and much more courtesy of Wesley Chapel Nissan.

Every year, the Heisman Memorial Trophy recognizes an outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The trophy will arrive at Wesley Chapel Nissan dealership on September 14th and remain in exhibition through September 18th.

"We are very excited to be able to share something this important with the community. The legendary Heisman Trophy is a symbol of talent and ability wcj combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work... those are all values we support and encourage," said Joey Falcon, Executive General Manager of Wesley Chapel Nissan.

Join Wesley Chapel Nissan for a morning of fun and new experiences. For questions give us a call (813) 751-1300 or fill out the form on this page https://www.wesleychapelnissan.com/breakfast-with-the-hei...

About Wesley Chapel Nissan

Wesley Chapel Nissan is a full service authorized dealership selling a full line up of new Nissan vehicles as well as a large selection of all makes of Used cars in (http://www.fordofocala.com/inventory/used-vehicles) Wesley Chapel, Fl. The dealership specializes in new Nissan vehicles, auto repair and service, and a fully-stocked inventory of genuine parts and accessories. Wesley Chapel Nissan serves in and around Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg and other nearby areas.

