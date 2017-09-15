News By Tag
Humanitarians Honored at MedShare's Global Health Fundraiser
Atlanta-based nonprofit, MedShare, will honor global humanitarians at 2nd annual gala, Kaleidoscope.
WHEN: September 23rd at 7pm
WHERE: The Foundry at Puritan Mill
916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW
Atlanta, Georgia 30318
WHO: Nigerian humanitarian, Dr. Simeon Afolayan; Ghanaian humanitarian Dr. Boachie Adjei; Executives from The UPS Foundation; Atlanta-based nonprofit MedShare
DETAILS: http://www.medshare.org/
ATLANTA (September 14, 2017) – MedShare, an Atlanta-based global humanitarian aid organization, will celebrate Dr. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei and Dr. Simeon Afolayan at Kaleidoscope, the nonprofit's 2nd annual gala, on September 23rd. Dr. Afolayan co-founded Hope Builds, a community-building nonprofit organization that began with floating clinics along Nigeria's coastal lagoons and expanded to a mobile surgery program that allow surgeons to perform operations in the most remote communities. Dr. Boachie-Adjei is one of the world's leading spinal surgeons and founded the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) in Accra, Ghana. MedShare has supported both doctors' missions in Africa.
Dr. Afolayan's free surgical clinics and mobile operating rooms have performed more than 5,500 surgeries and served more than 20,000 patients in Nigeria. He will receive the Humanitarian Award for his tireless work to expand access to quality medical care in Nigeria. Dr. Boachie-Adjei will receive the lifetime achievement award, having established Ghana's first, state of the art Orthopedic surgical facility serving nearly 50,000 patients across Africa. Biomedical equipment donated by MedShare allows wcj Dr. Boachie-Adjei to provide the highest quality care to his patients, and every floating surgery performed by Dr. Afolayan and his team has been made possible by MedShare-donated surgical supplies.
Dr. Afolayan and Dr. Boachie-Adjei have strong ties to the Atlanta community. Dr. Boachie-Adjei is highly involved with Atlanta healthcare systems, his son, Yaw, is an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente with practicing rights at Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Medical Center. Dr. Afolayan regularly contributes to Nigerian diasporic activities in Atlanta. And his son Akin, Executive Director of Hope Builds, is a member of Atlanta's philanthropic medical community.
UPS will also receive the Global Humanitarian Award for their support of worldwide Disaster Relief and dedication to Maternal and Child Health in developing nations. Sponsored by Halyard Health, King & Spalding, and UPS, donations made at Kaleidoscope will support Maternal and Child Health in medically underserved communities in 100 countries, including the United States. The gala will include an open bar, live entertainment, and a live auction including an all-inclusive African safari in the greater Kruger National Park in South Africa, a one week stay at a private cottage in Nantucket, paintings by Steven Penley & Daniel Byrd, exclusive trip to Ecuador with MedShare's CEO, and much more.
Sponsors: Halyard Health, UPS, King & Spalding, Northside Hospital, BBVA Compass, Affairs to Remember Caterers, Modern Luxury Magazine, Atlanta Tribune, Emory Healthcare
Honorary Chair: Bob Hope, President & Co-Founder, Hope-Beckham Inc.
Host Committee: Spring and Tom Asher, Betsy and David Baker, Nancy and Tommy Barrow, Leigh and Nick Brady, Heather Fenton and Richard Ossoff, Jeff Hullinger, Jill and Paul Paris, Steve Penley, Edie and Glen Reed
Event Co-Chairs: Holly and Josh Covett, and Adam Kessler
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/.
