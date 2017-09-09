 
Industry News





Vliet Street Business Association to Launch First Annual Fall Festival

Event will Feature Family-Friendly Activities, Vendors, Live Entertainment
 
 
Listed Under

MILWAUKEE - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The West Vliet Street Business Association will host the commercial district's first "Fall Festival" Oct. 7, with plans to continue the special event annually.

During Fall Festival, Vliet Street will be closed from Hawley to 54th and will be filled with family friendly activities. The community is invited to shop, eat, enjoy live entertainment, create art and more between the hours of noon and 7 p.m.

Fall Festival will feature more than 40 local makers who will set up booths down the center of Vliet Street and offer handcrafted goods and artwork for sale, including soaps, jewelry, pottery, herbal tinctures, kids clothing, cards and more.

Artists Working in Education (AWE) will run an art station at the festival for kids to come and express their creativity. Other children's activities include a Slime Station, a photo booth and cookie decorating.

The event will also include an array of delicious foods, including grilled, grass-fed brats and burgers by Kettle Range Meats and focaccia from Wy'East Pizza. Local food trucks will also be present at the event, including Falafel Guys, Raucous Daucus and Smoothie Truck. Valentine Coffee will also be open during the event.

Live music will be performed throughout the day. From noon to 3 p.m., students from West End Conservatory will provide musical entertainment; from 3 to 3:30 p.m., Negative wcj Positive will perform, followed by songstress Alie Kriofske-Mainella from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; finally, from 5 to 7 p.m., The Thriftones will play their unique mix of folk and rockabilly music. In addition, national TV celebrities and hometown favorites Milwaukee Blacksmith will be doing live metalworking demos from their 30-foot traveling workshop.

The event is proudly sponsored by Outpost Natural Foods, Containers Up and Milwaukee Radio Group Stations (96.5WKLH, 102.9 The Hog and 98.3 Jammin).

"Mark your calendars and be sure to join us on Vliet Street, Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 7 p.m. for a fun-filled day," said Lynita Wolf, events coordinator for the West Vliet Street Business Association. "This event will be a fantastic celebration of fall for all of our friends and neighbors on Milwaukee's west side."

About the Vliet Street Business Association

The Vliet Street Business Association is a non-profit civic organization dedicated to a Vliet Street renaissance. Learn more about Vliet Street Business Association at www.meetonvliet.com. Follow Vliet Street Business Association on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestVlietStreet.

Contact
Lynita Wolf
414-550-3695
westvlietstreet@gmail.com
Source:Vliet Street Business Association
