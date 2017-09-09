Air Hollywood, The Pan Am Experience, And Talaat Captan Sued For Sexual Harassment

Lawsuit Alleges That Defendant Talaat Captan Views His Female Employees And Customers As Sex Objects Who Are, Or Should Be, Available On Demand To Satisfy His Sexual Needs And That He Coerces His Young Female Employees To Participate In "After Hours" Pornography Shoots On Work Premises Where Disney, WB, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC-Universal, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, and Sony Pictures