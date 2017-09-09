Capstone Financial Adds New Finance Manager

Fast growing finance Industry Company strengthens team by adding new finance manager.

-- Capstone Financial (http://www.Capstonefi.com)announced today Esther G. Hernandez has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national finance accounts. Esther G. Hernandez comes with a wealth of experience within the field, having spent the last six years at the Arizona Governor's Office and Godaddy where Esther was instrumental in many audit, compliance, and implementation initiatives. Joining in advance of the launch of Capstone Fund 5, Esther can continue her success.joins Capstone as Finance Manager to continue Capstone's recent success providing finance services to many real estate developers nationally. Esther comments, "It is exciting to start a new challenge with Capstone and I look forward to working with the team to further develop their business plan. I am fortunate to be joining a team that prides itself on quality relationships, providing outstanding customer service, and exceptional investor relations."Tyler Stone Founder said, "Esther's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made wcj her a key addition to the Capstone family. We view her appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. It is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Esther's caliber to fulfill this role. I'm confident that Esther will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality service for investors of Capstone Fund 5."Capstone Financial is a full service real estate finance company which offers borrowers a range of quality loan programs for real estate development. Capstone's understanding and experience in the Fix/Flip and Rental Portfolio industry is unparalleled.Capstone FinancialSarita Patel, Public Relations 480-336-2828 ext 118Sarita@capstonefi.com