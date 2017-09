KiKi Shepard's K.I.S Foundation Strikes Again with the 14th Annual Celebrity Bowling Challenge for Sickle Cell Disease Awareness

Celebrities, Athletes and more take over PINZ Entertainment Center to bowl for a cause during Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month

1 2 3 4 5 cbc logo. KISF_ Logo_ new001_ 1505407558009 FINAL_CBC Flyer_front nl_4x6 groupRedCarpet2RW Celebrity team captains

End

--and marks the 14consecutive year that celebrated actress/humanitarianwill host its annual Celebrity Bowling Challenge toand support the universal need to get tested now. Hosted by Actor Obba Babatunde, the CBC takes place onat PINZ Entertainment Center 12655 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA, 91604. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with celebrity bowlers, sponsors and supporters walking the Red carpet and playing a 2-game bowling tournament at 8pm. There will be on-site bone marrow registration, opportunity drawings, awards, surprise entertainment, food and a variety of event goodies.Hollywood is no stranger to this illness with stars likeandoz all using their celebrity to be very vocal about the risks and the need for healthy lifestyles for those diagnosed and living Sickle Cell disease. Legendary rapperof the groupp, who was diagnosed with SCD as an infant used his life and career to write and speak at length about how his battle with the disease, which was as psychological as it was physical….up until his unexpected death this past June.Experiencing personal loss of a friend's brother at the hand of Sickle Cell Disease and after learning she carries the trait herself, has been the driving force for Ms. Shepard, who is committed to spreading awareness, educating the public and stressing the need to get tested for the SCD trait. Her advocacy is literally a matter of life and death.new K.I.S.Foundation Board Membersand· Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited, non-contagious, red blood cell disorder, present at birth· 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the Sickle Cell trait every year· More than 3 million people suffer from Sickle Cell related illnesses· Symptoms include severe pain, extreme fatigue, swelling of limbs, anemia, difficulty walking or standing, and can affect vision and other parts of the body.· Currently the only cure found for SCD is the bone marrow transplant· There is no universal cure for Sickle Cell DiseaseOn July 7, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) for patients age five years and older with Sickle Cell Disease to reduce severe complications associated with the blood disorder. This represents the first-ever treatment approved for wcj children and the first new treatment for Sickle Cell Disease in almost 20 years.Patients who were treated with Endari experienced fewer hospital visits for pain treated with a parenterally administered narcotic or ketorolac (sickle cell crises), fewer hospitalizations for sickle cell pain, fewer days in the hospital, and fewer occurrences of acute chest syndrome (a life-threatening complication of sickle cell disease). Endari® a life-changing treatment developed at LA BioMed and licensed to Emmaus Life Sciences of Torrance.saysConfirmed and invited celebrities lending their support and ready to lace up their bowling shoes to fight the good fight for a cure include:, Super Bowl/Dancing with the Stars Champion),),andand more!Interested sponsors and bowlers can participate on various levels: Lane sponsors $2,500; Teams $800Individual bowlers $150; Non-bowlers $75. All proceeds are tax-deductible. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.thekisfoundation.org . This year's efforts will support the initiatives of the K.I.S Foundation's programs -and theThis event is sponsored by:andFor more information, talent submissions or media credentials, contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts, email: media@premierconceptspr.com or call 310.293.4154 Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited, non-contagious blood disease that can be crippling, painful, life threatening and strongly affects African-Americans, and people of, Hispanic, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean heritage are also commonly affected.KiKi Shepard hails from Tyler, Texas, the "Rose Capital of the World", and is a graduate of Howard University and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is a versatile performer who loves entertaining, whether on film, television, or the stage. Best known as the "Queen of Fashion", for 15 years,millions of viewers tuned in weekly to "see what she will wear", as she showed off the season's latest designs in haute-couture as the smashing co-host of the original "It's Showtime at the Apollo"- TV's hottest late-night variety show.To inform and educate the public and raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease through community outreach programs and educational scholarships. We will also financially help support the efforts of research institutions to find a universal cure.Premier Concepts PR (PCPR) is a full-service boutique firm specializing in Entertainment publicity for celebrities, special events, productions, lifestyle brands in addition to celebrity procurement and event coordination.