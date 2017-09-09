Country(s)
KiKi Shepard's K.I.S Foundation Strikes Again with the 14th Annual Celebrity Bowling Challenge for Sickle Cell Disease Awareness
Celebrities, Athletes and more take over PINZ Entertainment Center to bowl for a cause during Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month
Hollywood is no stranger to this illness with stars like Larenz Tate, Tiki Barber and TLC's T-Boz all using their celebrity to be very vocal about the risks and the need for healthy lifestyles for those diagnosed and living Sickle Cell disease. Legendary rapper Prodigy of the group Mobb Deep, who was diagnosed with SCD as an infant used his life and career to write and speak at length about how his battle with the disease, which was as psychological as it was physical….up until his unexpected death this past June.
Experiencing personal loss of a friend's brother at the hand of Sickle Cell Disease and after learning she carries the trait herself, has been the driving force for Ms. Shepard, who is committed to spreading awareness, educating the public and stressing the need to get tested for the SCD trait. Her advocacy is literally a matter of life and death.
"We are honored to participate in KiKi's Celebrity Bowling Challenge. This event not only raises awareness of SCD, but will allow the foundation to enrich the lives of those battling sickle cell disease," says new K.I.S.Foundation Board Members Arjay and Brittany Scott.
About Sickle Cell Disease
· Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited, non-contagious, red blood cell disorder, present at birth
· 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the Sickle Cell trait every year
· More than 3 million people suffer from Sickle Cell related illnesses
· Symptoms include severe pain, extreme fatigue, swelling of limbs, anemia, difficulty walking or standing, and can affect vision and other parts of the body.
· Currently the only cure found for SCD is the bone marrow transplant
· There is no universal cure for Sickle Cell Disease
On July 7, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) for patients age five years and older with Sickle Cell Disease to reduce severe complications associated with the blood disorder. This represents the first-ever treatment approved for wcj children and the first new treatment for Sickle Cell Disease in almost 20 years.
Patients who were treated with Endari experienced fewer hospital visits for pain treated with a parenterally administered narcotic or ketorolac (sickle cell crises), fewer hospitalizations for sickle cell pain, fewer days in the hospital, and fewer occurrences of acute chest syndrome (a life-threatening complication of sickle cell disease). Endari® a life-changing treatment developed at LA BioMed and licensed to Emmaus Life Sciences of Torrance.
"We at The K.I.S. Foundation, Inc., are simply ecstatic to celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Endari®. This marks the FIRST NEW LIFE-CHANGING TREATMENT for Sickle Cell Disease in almost 20 years!" says K.I.S. Founder KiKi Shepard.
Confirmed and invited celebrities lending their support and ready to lace up their bowling shoes to fight the good fight for a cure include: James Pickens Jr. (Grey's Anatomy), Chandra Wilson (Grey's Anatomy), Rocky Carroll (NCIS), Jason George (Grey's Anatomy), Super Bowl/Dancing with the Stars Champion Donald Driver, Glynn Turman (Queen Sugar), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Salli Richardson Whitfield, Dawnn Lewis, Dondre' T. Whitfield (Queen Sugar), Danielle Mone' Pruitt (REBEL), Omar Benson Miller (BALLERS), Timon Kyle Durrett (Queen Sugar), Amin Joseph (SNOWFALL), Obba Babatunde' (I'm Dying up Here), Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan), Tonya Renee' Banks (Little Women LA), Donnell Turner (General Hospital), Jackee', Arjay Smith, Damion Hall (GUY), Alimi Ballard (Queen Sugar), Gabrielle Dennis (INSECURE, LUKE CAGE), Richard andTina Lawson and more!
Interested sponsors and bowlers can participate on various levels: Lane sponsors $2,500; Teams $800 (includes 4 bowlers plus a celebrity); Individual bowlers $150; Non-bowlers $75. All proceeds are tax-deductible. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.thekisfoundation.org. This year's efforts will support the initiatives of the K.I.S Foundation's programs - the Crises Care Package and the Catch-Up Program.
This event is sponsored by: UPS, US BANK, Xerox, Donald Driver Foundation, Rocky Carroll/Charles S. Johnson, James Pickens Jr. Foundation, SermoonJoy Entertainment, LLC, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, New Hollywood, Wells Fargo, Premier Concepts PR andPINZ.
For more information, talent submissions or media credentials, contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts, email: media@premierconceptspr.com or call 310.293.4154.
About KiKi Shepard
KiKi Shepard hails from Tyler, Texas, the "Rose Capital of the World", and is a graduate of Howard University and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is a versatile performer who loves entertaining, whether on film, television, or the stage. Best known as the "Queen of Fashion", for 15 years,millions of viewers tuned in weekly to "see what she will wear", as she showed off the season's latest designs in haute-couture as the smashing co-host of the original "It's Showtime at the Apollo"- TV's hottest late-night variety show.
About The K.I.S. Foundation, Inc.
To inform and educate the public and raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease through community outreach programs and educational scholarships. We will also financially help support the efforts of research institutions to find a universal cure.
About Premier Concepts
Premier Concepts PR (PCPR) is a full-service boutique firm specializing in Entertainment publicity for celebrities, special events, productions, lifestyle brands in addition to celebrity procurement and event coordination.
Contact
Lisa Humphrey - Premier Concepts
3102934154
media@premierconceptspr.com
