Drugshoppe chosen to pitch at 1776 Challenge Cup at Station Houston

-- Drugshoppe has been selected to pitch at the 1776 Challenge Cup being held at Station Houston. The winner will go on to the global finals in New York in November.Alex de la Fuente, the Director of Programming for Station Houston stated "We are excited and honored to be hosting this pitch competition for the city of Houston in partnership with 1776. We believe this will help the high quality companies coming out of Houston, such as Drugshoppe and others, be recognized on the national and international stage."1776 is a startup incubator based in D.C. which annually hosts the Challenge Cup where startups can compete for large cash prizes wcj and gain access to industry leaders and investors. This year the Challenge Cup is being presented in part by investment firm Revolution. The pitch competition was originally created 5 years ago to spur the startup ecosystem in places outside of Silicon Valley and this year is gathering finalists from 75 cities around the world.Station Houston is one of the premiere startup accelerators in Houston and hosts classes and events regularly to educate people in entrepreneurship. They provide a central gathering place for entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors in Houston.The competition is being held September 28 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Station Houston. Registration to attend is free.If you are interested in Drugshoppe as a potential partner or investment, please contact Erol Bakkalbasi at erol@dsdrugdesign.com.