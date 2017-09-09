News By Tag
Brasov International Film Festival Starts Today
The online Festival, the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world, presents 28 feature films, documentaries and shorts from 20 countries. For 11 days, the viewers can watch any of the selected movies, at the time of their choosing, on Global Film Studio's TV Channel here:
http://www.vimeo.com/
In this Channel, there are also daily video commentaries presented by film director Bruno Pischiutta, Festival's Artistic Consultant, and film producer Daria Trifu, Festival's Director. The presentations are available, for free, one every day.
The annual art, entertainment and business magazine, DARIA!, has been published. In this issue, there are many articles about the films that are showcased wcj at this year's Festival between September 14 and 24.
DARIA! magazine can be read here:
http://www.issuu.com/
The Festival was founded by film director Bruno Pischiutta and producer Daria Trifu to showcase nonviolent, main stream motion pictures and to show that those movies are not only capable of great international success but they are also in high demand by the public.
The event has been recognized by the IMDB and all awards that are being handed each year are published there: imdb.com/event/
Watch the Festival here: http://www.vimeo.com/
