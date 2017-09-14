 
Industry News





ProInfluence Features Verb Energy For Its Next Startup Spotlight

Verb Energy is the next Startup to be featured in ProInfluence's insightful podcast.
 
 
ProInfluence
ProInfluence
 
SEATTLE - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ProInfluence, a business development firm for startup companies, launched its newest Startup Spotlight™ campaign, featuring Verb Energy. Startup Spotlight™ includes an insightful podcast that showcases innovative, consumer-based startup companies to key stakeholders.

Verb Energy is a CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) startup that produces energy bars made with caffeine from organic green tea. Verb Energy bars, created by Matt Czarnecki with co-founders Bennet Byerley, Andre Monteiro and Isaac Morrier, are vegan + gluten-free and contain a total of 8, all-natural ingredients. Verb's founders are Yale students who balance the demands of an Ivy League education with the grind of entrepreneurship.

"We are very excited to feature Verb on Startup Spotlight. Incredibly hardworking, Matt and the Verb team are growing a successful startup while finishing up their undergraduate studies at Yale University. I think consumers, retailers, investors, college students and other entrepreneurs will all find the Verb story very intriguing," said Steve Schwartz, Founder of ProInfluence. "I think Startup Spotlight™ is a great platform for startups like Verb Energy."

Verb Energy bars provide a coffee's worth of caffeine, but the caffeine comes from organic green tea for longer-lasting and jitter-free energy.

Find the entire Startup wcj Spotlight™ campaign showcasing Verb Energy, including podcast with Verb President & Founder Matt Czarnecki, http://www.proinfluence.co/2017/09/13/spotlight-on-verb/.

Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform http://www.proinfluence.co/startup-spotlight-2/

About ProInfluence: ProInfluence, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.

Media Contact
Steve Schwartz
info@proinfluence.co
End
Click to Share