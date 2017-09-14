News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ProInfluence Features Verb Energy For Its Next Startup Spotlight
Verb Energy is the next Startup to be featured in ProInfluence's insightful podcast.
Verb Energy is a CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) startup that produces energy bars made with caffeine from organic green tea. Verb Energy bars, created by Matt Czarnecki with co-founders Bennet Byerley, Andre Monteiro and Isaac Morrier, are vegan + gluten-free and contain a total of 8, all-natural ingredients. Verb's founders are Yale students who balance the demands of an Ivy League education with the grind of entrepreneurship.
"We are very excited to feature Verb on Startup Spotlight. Incredibly hardworking, Matt and the Verb team are growing a successful startup while finishing up their undergraduate studies at Yale University. I think consumers, retailers, investors, college students and other entrepreneurs will all find the Verb story very intriguing,"
Verb Energy bars provide a coffee's worth of caffeine, but the caffeine comes from organic green tea for longer-lasting and jitter-free energy.
Find the entire Startup wcj Spotlight™ campaign showcasing Verb Energy, including podcast with Verb President & Founder Matt Czarnecki, http://www.proinfluence.co/
Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform http://www.proinfluence.co/
About ProInfluence: ProInfluence, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.
Media Contact
Steve Schwartz
info@proinfluence.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 14, 2017