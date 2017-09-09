News By Tag
Creative Game Cases 'G2A Loot' for Gamer Players
Innovating the portfolio for gamers, G2A.com has introduced 'G2A Loot' that offers wide collection of game cases at marketplace.
G2A Loot has its own vouchers called Loot Points these games cases are available in exchange for Loot Points. Customers need to purchase these Loot Points to open G2A Loot cases. As a standard format, 10 loot points cost one Euro i.e 75 INR approx. The Loot Point value of all cases is determined automatically based on the chances of getting each product in the case, and their retail value. Once you choose a case, you can open it and see which of the games featured inside. Final case can be activated after that at website only. Customization of game cases is open for other gamers and if anyone chooses to open it for buy, the creator will get a few Loot Points as a thank you for creating such a great wcj case.
Piyush Kankane, Official Spokesperson, G2A India says, "For gamers, G2A Loot is offering whole new collection of games. The flexibility will able to fill your case with products, set the odds for each of them, and customize the games of the case. Once you have created your loot case, it will be available for everyone on G2A Loot. We are offering reward points for customers who create a good game case and bought by others too."
For more details, visit http://loot.g2a.com
