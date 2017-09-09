 
News By Tag
* G2A Loot
* Game Cases
* Game marketplace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


Creative Game Cases 'G2A Loot' for Gamer Players

Innovating the portfolio for gamers, G2A.com has introduced 'G2A Loot' that offers wide collection of game cases at marketplace.
 
 
G2A Loot
G2A Loot
NEW DELHI, India - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- G2A Loot is collection of exciting set of game having variety of all kind of games; from classic racing game, to hack'n'slash hits, to the best games for casual and serious gamers. Not only this, G2A is allowing individuals to create their own mix and match of games from the available catalogue without any charge. Apart from this, G2A Loot is offering reward points on further selection of customized game case of gamer! G2A is the largest digital marketplace and fastest growing eSports platform in the world.

G2A Loot has its own vouchers called Loot Points these games cases are available in exchange for Loot Points.  Customers need to purchase these Loot Points to open G2A Loot cases. As a standard format, 10 loot points cost one Euro i.e 75 INR approx. The Loot Point value of all cases is determined automatically based on the chances of getting each product in the case, and their retail value. Once you choose a case, you can open it and see which of the games featured inside. Final case can be activated after that at website only. Customization of game cases is open for other gamers and if anyone chooses to open it for buy, the creator will get a few Loot Points as a thank you for creating such a great wcj case.

Piyush Kankane, Official Spokesperson, G2A India says, "For gamers, G2A Loot is offering whole new collection of games. The flexibility will able to fill your case with products, set the odds for each of them, and customize the games of the case. Once you have created your loot case, it will be available for everyone on G2A Loot. We are offering reward points for customers who create a good game case and bought by others too."

For more details, visit http://loot.g2a.com

Media Contact
Reetesh Singh
Communication Partner
+919350702311
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:G2A Loot, Game Cases, Game marketplace
Industry:Games
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Communication Partner PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share