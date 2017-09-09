 
September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Great Golf Launch APP's for Golf Resorts

 
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, England - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Great Golf Media have now launched their first dedicated booking APP to follow on from targeted editorial and a "Call to Action" booking system
The first recipient for this unique App is Domaine de Crecy in France. The App is available on Google Play and will soon be added to Apple.
This bespoke APP allows golfers to book accommodation, golf, book a table in the restaurant, read up on the resort, check images, weather, location and much more. Also, included is a dedicated weekly news update service provided by the Great Golf team which contains the latest information and offers. In effect, the App works as a combined form of booking system and updated news/press releases.
The App is available to all resorts on a low monthly cost wcj making it an invaluable tool for both potential customers and the resorts. To view the Domaine de Crecy App, just go to Google Play and search Domaine de Crecy.

For more information please contact Mike Stock at mike.stock@greatgolfmedia.com

http://www.greatgolfmedia.com

Tel +44(0)1892544872

www.domainedecrecy.com

