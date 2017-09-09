News By Tag
Local Media Company Creates New Service For Irma Victims
To assist those that want to send a virtual tour to their insurance adjuster to possibly help expedite their claim we are offering the following service:
Virtual tours:
• Seven (7) cents per sq ft, instead of the usual price placed at (10) cents per sq ft.
• FREE hosting for a year, wcj instead of $30 per property annually.
• Provide special pricing for "aerial" drone work (where air space permits) at your home or business.
"RPV Tours wants to give back to our community in the best way that we can. While we are assisting with other recovery efforts, we thought how we might help expedite the claim process," said Aaron Dyess, President of RPV Tours.
Please feel free to reach out and contact us with any further questions or concerns at: 904-651-8878 or email us at: Tours@RPVTours.com. We look forward to helping the residents of the First Coast restore their lives back together again.
Media Contact
RPV Tours,
Aaron Dyess, CEO
904-615-8878
***@rpvtours.com
