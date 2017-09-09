Country(s)
Clearwater Living Acquires Land for New Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Sonoma Hills
Adjacent to the existing Oak View of Sonoma Hills 55+ community, Clearwater at Sonoma Hills will provide seniors access to additional levels of care. Assistance with the activities of daily living, housekeeping, transportation, access to health and medical services, 24-hour security, specialized wcj memory care and more will ensure residents receive the support and care to live fully.
Residents will enjoy three meals a day served in a variety of dining options, including the community's main dining room, bistro, and lobby lounge. Amenities range from a theater and art studio to a fitness center and salon and spa. Clearwater at Sonoma Hills is a pet-friendly community, and welcomes both cats and dogs.
According to Clearwater Living's President and Chief Operating Officer, Danielle Morgan, Clearwater at Sonoma supports the company's commitment to providing active adult, independent, assisted living, and memory care communities throughout the Western United States.
"We believe that living in a community like Clearwater at Sonoma Hills should be inspiring and fulfilling,"
