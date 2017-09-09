 
Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500

–Canadian Business unveils 29th annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies–
 
 
TORONTO - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

Digitcom made the 2017 PROFIT 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 83%.

"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada—and the world—needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."

"While such an honour stands as a key milestone in the continued growth of our business and serves as a distinguished tribute to the tireless efforts of our entire team," Digitcom President Jeff Wiener said, "more importantly it serves as evidence of our continuing twofold mission: pursuing the unparalleled satisfaction of our customers and the unsurpassed quality of our product line."

Digitcom is an award winning provider of phone systems and communication services to businesses across Canada. The company offers a clever mix of telecom solutions designed to help businesses improve communications and maximize productivity while saving money.

About the PROFIT 500
For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, wcj the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth.

About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics.

About Digitcom Canada
Digitcom is one of the leading providers of business phone systems and data solutions in Canada. The company serves businesses of all sizes; from small (10 phones) to enterprise (up to 2,500) and offers Avaya IP Office, NEC, Nortel, Polycom, Hosted PBX and Office Headsets.

Established in 1991, Digitcom has served over 3,250+ Canadian Businesses and has won several awards for excellence in customer service & support.

• Seven times winner of Consumer Choice Award
• Avaya Diamond Partner
• Winner of CDN Channel Elite Awards
• 2-hour 24/7 Response Time

To know more visit: http://www.digitcom.ca

